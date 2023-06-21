Applied Industrial Technologies Ringing NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate its 100-Year Anniversary

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of the Company’s 100-year anniversary being celebrated throughout 2023, representatives of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange today, June 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET. President & Chief Executive Officer Neil Schrimsher will be joined on the podium by members of the Company’s senior leadership team and Board of Directors.

We are honored to recognize the longevity and success of Applied® with the ceremonial ringing of The Closing Bell® at the NYSE,” said Schrimsher. “This proud moment is dedicated to the more than 6,000 associates who represent the Company’s continued progress and value proposition, as well as the valued supplier and business partners who support us every day in serving customers and advancing our leading technical capabilities. Applied’s rich history and significant growth underscores our strong industry position and operational focus as a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider. We look forward to further building on this legacy and achieving our next milestones by capitalizing on our strategy and local capabilities, and expanding our portfolio of emerging technologies and specialized engineering solutions.”

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 1923, Applied® began as a bearings distributor and has grown to include power transmission, fluid power, process flow control, advanced automation, and more in its comprehensive product and solution portfolio. The Company started trading on the NYSE in 1965.

Coverage of the ceremony will be livestreamed on the NYSE website at http://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos will shared on the NYSE and Applied® social media channels.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

Contacts

Ryan D. Cieslak

Director – Investor Relations & Treasury

216-426-4887 / rcieslak@applied.com

