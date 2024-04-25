Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results and Announces Strategic Automation Acquisition

Net Sales of $1.1 Billion Up 1.3% YoY; Up 0.7% on an Organic Daily Basis

Net Income of $97.2 Million, or $2.48 Per Share; EBITDA of $135.7 Million

Operating Cash Flow of $84.2 Million; Free Cash Flow of $76.7 Million

Signed Definitive Agreement to Acquire Grupo Kopar, Expanding Automation Platform

Updating Fiscal 2024 Guidance

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Net sales for the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 1.3% over the prior year. The change includes a 1.2% increase from acquisitions and a 0.2% increase from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a negative 0.8% selling day impact. Excluding these factors, sales increased 0.7% on an organic daily basis reflecting a 2.6% increase in the Service Center segment and a 3.2% decrease in the Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reported net income of $­­­97.2 million, or $2.48 per share, and EBITDA of $135.7 million. On a pre-tax basis, results include $4.8 million ($0.10 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $8.2 million ($0.16 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ Third quarter sales exceeded our expectations with the year-over-year trend gradually improving as the quarter progressed. Growth was led by our core Service Center operations where our technical industry position and internal initiatives are augmenting steady break-fix demand. This encouraging trend is a favorable indicator for our broader business and growth potential moving forward. In addition, we remain positive on our Engineered Solutions segment ahead of fiscal 2025 considering a constructive outlook across technology, automation, and process markets. Lastly, EBITDA margins were impacted by unfavorable expense absorption and mix against modest sales growth during the quarter. We expect these headwinds to alleviate near-term, and we remain on track to achieve record cash generation for the year.”

Mr. Schrimsher added, “ I’m also excited to announce a key strategic step in the expansion of our automation platform with an agreement to acquire Grupo Kopar (Kopar), a provider of emerging automation technologies and engineered solutions primarily across Mexico. In addition to expanding our automation footprint with a market leader in this key growth geography, Kopar has strong alignment with our strategy focused on high-value robotics, machine vision, and IIoT applications. The acquisition will add approximately 200 new associates to our growing automation team and is expected to close in the coming weeks. Overall, we see significant potential and synergies building across our automation platform that stand to enhance our growth and earnings potential into fiscal 2025 and beyond. We look forward to welcoming Kopar to Applied and leveraging their capabilities going forward.”

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance



For fiscal 2024, the Company now projects EPS of $9.55 to $9.70 on an adjusted basis (prior $9.35 to $9.70), sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5% (prior 1% to 3%) including 0.5% to 1.5% on an organic daily basis (prior 0% to 2%), and EBITDA margins of 12.0% to 12.1% (prior 12.1% to 12.3%). Updated adjusted EPS guidance excludes the $3.0 million tax benefit recorded in the fiscal 2024 second quarter related to a deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment. Guidance incorporates current economic uncertainty and assumptions of easing end-market demand near term, as well as ongoing inflationary headwinds. Guidance does not assume contribution from Kopar (pending the transaction close) or future acquisitions.

Dividend



Today the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, payable on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

Conference Call Information



The Company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss the quarter’s results and outlook. A live audio webcast and supplemental presentation can be accessed on our Investor Relations site at https://ir.applied.com. To join by telephone, dial 888-660-6573 (toll free) or 929-203-0881 using conference ID 6868675. Replays of the call will be available via webcast, as well as by telephone for one week by dialing 800-770-2030 (toll free) or 647-362-9199 using conference ID 6868675.

About Applied®



Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as “expect,” “see,” “assume,” “will,” “guidance” and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends and events in the industrial sector of the economy (such as the inflationary environment and supply chain strains), results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied’s most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 1,146,390 $ 1,132,035 $ 3,318,731 $ 3,254,720 Cost of sales 808,144 798,917 2,338,313 2,306,314 Gross Profit 338,246 333,118 980,418 948,406 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 217,040 206,207 623,938 602,070 Operating Income 121,206 126,911 356,480 346,336 Interest expense, net 265 4,773 3,502 17,438 Other (income) expense, net (1,724 ) (142 ) (4,217 ) 1,624 Income Before Income Taxes 122,665 122,280 357,195 327,274 Income tax expense 25,448 25,093 74,924 72,750 Net Income $ 97,217 $ 97,187 $ 282,271 $ 254,524 Net Income Per Share – Basic $ 2.51 $ 2.52 $ 7.29 $ 6.60 Net Income Per Share – Diluted $ 2.48 $ 2.47 $ 7.18 $ 6.49 Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 38,675 38,617 38,707 38,574 Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 39,252 39,268 39,291 39,203 NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management’s estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, 2024 June 30,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 456,533 $ 344,036 Accounts receivable, net 710,195 708,395 Inventories 503,910 501,184 Other current assets 97,044 93,192 Total current assets 1,767,682 1,646,807 Property, net 115,325 115,041 Operating lease assets, net 95,569 100,677 Intangibles, net 220,840 235,549 Goodwill 588,713 578,418 Other assets 66,814 66,840 Total Assets $ 2,854,943 $ 2,743,332 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 271,185 $ 301,685 Current portion of long-term debt 25,107 25,170 Other accrued liabilities 172,114 213,489 Total current liabilities 468,406 540,344 Long-term debt 571,862 596,926 Other liabilities 145,651 147,625 Total Liabilities 1,185,919 1,284,895 Shareholders’ Equity 1,669,024 1,458,437 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,854,943 $ 2,743,332

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 282,271 $ 254,524 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 17,567 16,598 Amortization of intangibles 21,601 23,189 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,001 4,676 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 2,570 2,322 Other share-based compensation expense 7,508 7,419 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (77,403 ) (142,092 ) Other, net (2,956 ) (2,609 ) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 252,159 164,027 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (21,440 ) (35,667 ) Capital expenditures (17,354 ) (20,809 ) Proceeds from property sales 514 226 Net Cash used in Investing Activities (38,280 ) (56,250 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net repayments under revolving credit facility – (27,000 ) Long-term debt repayments (25,188 ) (40,185 ) Interest rate swap settlement receipts 10,839 5,501 Purchases of treasury shares (28,875 ) (716 ) Dividends paid (41,524 ) (39,829 ) Acquisition holdback payments (681 ) (1,510 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (15,874 ) (7,914 ) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options 127 127 Net Cash used in Financing Activities (101,176 ) (111,526 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (206 ) 1,402 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 112,497 (2,347 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 344,036 184,474 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 456,533 $ 182,127

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net income and Net income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and



Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 122,280 $ 25,093 $ 97,187 $ 2.47 20.5 % Tax valuation allowance adjustment, net – 3,657 (3,657 ) (0.09 ) 3.0 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 122,280 $ 28,750 $ 93,530 $ 2.38 23.5 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 357,195 $ 74,924 $ 282,271 $ 7.18 21.0 % Tax valuation allowance adjustment – 3,046 (3,046 ) (0.08 ) 0.8 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 357,195 $ 77,970 $ 279,225 $ 7.10 21.8 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 327,274 $ 72,750 $ 254,524 $ 6.49 22.2 % Tax valuation allowance adjustment, net – 3,657 (3,657 ) (0.09 ) 1.1 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 327,274 $ 76,407 $ 250,867 $ 6.40 23.3 %

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 97,217 $ 97,187 $ 282,271 $ 254,524 Interest expense, net 265 4,773 3,502 17,438 Income tax expense 25,448 25,093 74,924 72,750 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,802 5,565 17,567 16,598 Amortization of intangibles 6,951 7,670 21,601 23,189 EBITDA $ 135,683 $ 140,288 $ 399,865 $ 384,499 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 84,192 $ 75,204 $ 252,159 $ 164,027 Capital expenditures (7,491 ) (7,992 ) (17,354 ) (20,809 ) Free Cash Flow $ 76,701 $ 67,212 $ 234,805 $ 143,218 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Contacts

Ryan D. Cieslak



Director – Investor Relations & Treasury



216-426-4887 / rcieslak@applied.com