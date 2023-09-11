Applied Industrial Technologies Releases 2023 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced the release of its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report for 2023. The Report details the Company’s progress and initiatives across its ESG focus areas and solutions, aimed at advancing sustainability and socially responsible business practices across its organization.





The Report is rooted in the Company’s eight Core Values that resonate throughout the business to guide associates and reinforce performance standards. The Applied® Core Values include: Integrity, Respect, Customer Focus, Commitment to Excellence, Accountability, Innovation, Continuous Improvement, and Teamwork.

Neil A. Schrimsher, President & Chief Executive Officer for Applied, commented, “ As a critical business partner across virtually all industrial markets, we play a significant role in maximizing our customers’ productivity and returns across their core operational assets – ethically and responsibly. As such, we continue to have an opportunity and responsibility to further develop plans, actions and results that promote sustainable and ethical practices across our business.”

Highlights of the 2023 Report include: newly added energy consumption and GHG emissions detail, which will serve as a baseline for future reporting periods; expanded information on Company sustainability solutions and initiatives; and other broadened details on Applied’s ESG actions. The Report utilizes Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and aligns with the ESG disclosure and reporting frameworks established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

As part of Applied’s centennial celebration and unique to this year’s Report, the Company’s many U.S. locations participated in a special 100-year anniversary volunteer initiative focused on giving back in the communities where associates live and work.

Mr. Schrimsher added, “ Helping our communities has always been part of our foundation, and we are especially pleased to spotlight our enhanced engagement in this year’s Report. From implementing greener practices in our operations and developing sustainable solutions for our customers to promoting ethics and integrity, as well as supporting the well-being of our associates and communities, we know that building on our legacy also means being a responsible corporate citizen.”

To learn more about Applied’s 2023 ESG Report, its business, and related associate efforts and activities, please visit: www.applied.com/sustainability.

About Applied®



Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

Contacts

Ryan D. Cieslak



Director – Investor Relations & Treasury



216-426-4887 / rcieslak@applied.com