Applied Data Finance Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Todd Rice and Anthony Nyikos

Industry Veterans Join ADF to Drive Expansion in Consumer Finance and B2B Consumer Lending Solutions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AppliedDataFinance--Applied Data Finance (“ADF”), a consumer-focused fintech company leveraging the power of people, data analytics, and technology to help consumers achieve financial success and security, today announced the appointment of Todd Rice as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Anthony Nyikos as Vice President of Growth. These strategic hires reinforce ADF’s commitment to expanding its lending and B2B consumer lending solutions, enhancing financial access for underestimated consumers, and strengthening partnerships within the financial services ecosystem focused on consumers.

Rice joins ADF with extensive expertise in scaling consumer finance businesses and optimizing lending operations, while Nyikos brings deep experience in strategic partnerships and business development. Having previously served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at ADF for seven years, Nyikos’ return signals a renewed focus on leveraging ADF’s AI-powered risk assessment and compliance technology to expand industry collaborations.

"ADF is redefining the way consumer finance companies approach credit risk, compliance, and financial empowerment by having experienced professionals use leading-edge technology and data to produce great outcomes," said Joseph Toms, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Data Finance. "Todd and Anthony bring invaluable experience in scaling financial services and building strategic alliances. Their leadership will accelerate our mission to provide our customers with responsible financial solutions while developing new technologies for consumer-facing companies."

Todd Rice – Chief Revenue Officer

With nearly 30 years of leadership in consumer finance, Rice has successfully built and led lending teams at top financial institutions. Most recently, he was the Founder and CEO of New Credit America, a consumer finance company. His prior roles include executive leadership at First USA (Chase) and Citigroup; he also served as Executive Vice President at Providian Financial (WaMu Card Services), responsible for all cardmember acquisition marketing. Rice was also an early-stage executive at Opportun. As CRO, Rice will drive ADF’s revenue strategy, ensuring AI-powered lending solutions and compliance platforms reach the right markets while maintaining ADF’s commitment to responsible financial innovation.

Rice holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from New York University.

Anthony Nyikos – Vice President of Growth

Nyikos brings nearly three decades of experience in financial services, strategic partnerships, and business development. Before rejoining ADF, he served as Partner Executive at Pathward, where he focused on establishing and growing key lending partnerships. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Monevo, working closely with financial institutions to develop tailored credit solutions. He also spent nearly eight years as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at ADF, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s industry relationships. In his new role, Nyikos will focus on strengthening ADF’s partnerships with financial institutions and fintech companies, helping expand ADF’s Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) and AI-driven compliance solutions.

About Applied Data Finance, LLC

Applied Data Finance (ADF) is a technology-driven financial services company dedicated to empowering underestimated consumers through AI-powered lending and compliance solutions. Through its Personify Financial brand, ADF has provided over $1.57 billion in loans, serving more than 307,000 customers—helping individuals achieve greater financial security. Additionally, ADF’s proprietary AI and compliance platforms support financial institutions by delivering risk-adjusted credit models and regulatory monitoring tools. By combining data science, artificial intelligence, and decades of financial expertise, ADF is redefining consumer finance—ensuring access to credit is transparent, fair, and built for long-term financial success.

Learn more at www.applieddatafinance.com and www.personifyfinancial.com.

Media Contact:

ANW Networks

PR@appliaddatafinance.com