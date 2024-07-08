Applied Data Finance Appoints Joseph Toms as CEO

Seasoned consumer finance executive succeeds Co-Founder Krishna Gopinathan, who will remain on ADF’s Board

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Data Finance (ADF), which operates a leading technology-enabled consumer lending services platform, today announced the appointment of Joseph Toms as its new Chief Executive Officer. Toms, who most recently served as the Head of Consumer Lending at Axar Capital and has been a member of ADF’s Board since November 2023, succeeds Co-Founder Krishna Gopinathan, who will transition to a board role and advisory position while pursuing his interests in artificial intelligence.





Toms is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of experience in consumer finance and asset management. His visionary leadership and strategic acumen have consistently propelled companies to industry-leading positions, setting new benchmarks for performance. At Axar Capital, Toms supported the firm’s consumer finance strategy. Prior to Axar, he launched Freedom Financial’s (later Achieve.com) successful lending division. Under his leadership, the division grew into a highly profitable consumer lending business, with a top-performing $2 billion consumer credit fund and a robust securitization program that received AAA ratings from two separate rating agencies.

“Krishna has built an incredible foundation, and I am committed to building upon it and leading ADF into its next phase of growth and success,” said Toms. “Over the past several months, I have had the privilege of working closely with the talented team at ADF and have been consistently impressed by their dedication, expertise, and customer-centric approach. ADF’s sophisticated risk pricing abilities, driven by its advanced data-science capabilities and cutting-edge analytical approach, set the company apart in the industry. I look forward to working with the entire ADF team to continue delivering innovative and responsible credit solutions to our customers.”

Toms’ appointment follows the company’s successful refinancing and growth equity capital infusion in late 2023, which will allow ADF to continue growing while also exploring new opportunities for innovation and expansion.

“I am delighted to welcome Joe as the new CEO of Applied Data Finance,” said Gopinathan, who co-founded ADF in 2014 and has served as its CEO for the better part of a decade. “His extensive background in consumer finance, combined with his intimate understanding of ADF’s business as a board member, positions him perfectly to lead the company forward. I have full confidence in his ability to drive ADF’s success, and I look forward to working with him in my new capacity as a board member and advisor.”

About Applied Data Finance

Applied Data Finance (ADF), through its Personify Financial brand, is the trusted financial partner for tens of thousands of underestimated and under-banked Americans. Combining state-of-the-art technology and world-class application of advanced data science and machine learning, ADF is setting a new standard for assessing near-prime and non-prime borrower credit and fraud risk.

Contacts

pr@applieddatafinance.com