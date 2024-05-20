Applications Software Technology Acquires Symatrix to Accelerate Global Expansion in Oracle Cloud Services

Home Business Wire Applications Software Technology Acquires Symatrix to Accelerate Global Expansion in Oracle Cloud...
LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#astdelivers–Applications Software Technology (AST), a leading digital transformation solutions provider, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of IT and Oracle services provider Symatrix. The acquisition of Symatrix, a leading IT and Oracle services provider in the UK, is a meaningful step in AST’s global expansion.


“The capabilities of Symatrix complement and broaden AST’s core services and allow us to reach new global markets,” said AST CEO Justin Winter. “Working together we will be able to offer enhanced services to our combined customer base. We’ll continue to deliver high-value solutions that provide measurable value and outcomes for our customers at a global scale.”

Symatrix brings an established UK customer base that strengthens AST’s vertical expertise across numerous industries and provides a platform to further expand in emerging sectors. The deep consulting capabilities of Symatrix will also expand AST’s capabilities across Oracle Cloud Applications, including Supply Chain and Human Capital Management.

“AST is a best-in-class enterprise solutions provider that has developed into a premier consultancy for complex Cloud needs across public and commercial industries,” said Chris Brooks, Symatrix CEO. “Joining forces with AST is a natural progression for Symatrix and allows us to service our customers with even greater resources and technical services.”

“AST and Symatrix represent a powerful combination in Oracle Cloud services,” added Charles Phillips — Managing Partner for Recognize, Chairman of the Board for AST and former President of Oracle. “The complementary end market exposure helps solidify the businesses’ leadership positions across two continents.”

Following the transition, Chris and the leadership team will remain in their roles with a renewed focus on expanding the UK customer base with a new suite of offerings and delivery geographies from AST.

“At AST, we foster a culture of inclusivity and innovation at every level of our organization,” said Winter. “The Symatrix family embodies these values, and our partnership opens a world of exciting possibilities for our customers and employees.”

About Applications Software Technology (AST) LLC

AST is an award-winning, full-service enterprise solution provider, guiding digital transformation for clients in the Government and Commercial Sectors for more than two decades. Clients look to AST for leadership and assistance in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering, and change management. From cloud technology to legacy on-premises applications, AST’s services encompass all aspects of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. AST also offers flexible Managed Services, supporting the needs of over 200 customers around the globe. To learn more, visit www.astcorporation.com.

About Symatrix

Symatrix is a United Kingdom based Oracle HCM, ERP and SCM Cloud Consulting, Application Management and Outsourced Payroll provider. Symatrix works with Public Sector and Commercial clients to innovatively help unlock the endless and exciting possibilities of Oracle Cloud.

