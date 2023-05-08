Applications Software Technology Acquires 9Edge to Advance Digital Transformation Solutions

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#astdelivers–Applications Software Technology (AST), a leading digital transformation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of IT and Oracle services provider 9EDGE to expand the breadth of AST’s capabilities as an award-winning, full-service solutions provider of the Oracle and adjacent cloud ecosystems for enterprises.

“The capabilities of 9EDGE complement and broaden AST’s core services and allow us to reach new global markets,” said AST CEO Justin Winter. “Working together will enable us to offer enhanced services to our combined customers. We’ll continue to provide the high-value, digital solutions that customers trust in AST at an even greater scale.”

9EDGE brings an established global customer base that strengthens AST’s vertical expertise across numerous commercial industries and will increase capability in existing and emerging sectors. The deep consulting capabilities of 9EDGE will also expand AST’s capabilities across the Oracle Cloud Application and Platform ecosystems, including Supply Chain, EPM, ERP, and JD Edwards.

“AST is a best-in-class enterprise solutions provider that has developed the premier platform for fulfilling complex Cloud needs across many public and commercial industries,” said 9EDGE Managing Partner Dale Kaplan. “Joining forces with AST is a natural progression for 9EDGE and allows us to service our customers with even greater resources and technical expertise.”

Following the transition, Dale and the other managing partners, Jack Pinto, Ashish Kalawadia, and Tusharr Mehta, will each assume the role of Vice President at AST, focusing on expanding the combined business.

“At AST, we foster a culture of inclusivity and innovation at every level of our organization,” added Winter. “The 9EDGE family embodies these values, and our partnership opens a world of exciting possibilities for our customers and employees.”

About Applications Software Technology (AST) LLC

AST is an award-winning, full-service enterprise solution provider, guiding digital transformation for clients in the Government and Commercial Sectors for more than two decades. Clients look to AST for leadership and assistance in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering, and change management. From cloud technology to legacy on-premises applications, AST’s services encompass all aspects of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. AST also offers flexible Managed Services, supporting the needs of over 200 customers around the globe. To learn more, visit www.astcorporation.com.

About 9Edge

9Edge is a global full-service IT solutions and services firm specializing in Oracle applications. The leadership at 9Edge are known for their disruptive innovation in the Oracle ecosystem and for leading highly profitable, rapid-growth businesses at a global level. 9Edge has built on its legacy to create a results-driven organization dedicated to achieving the goals of both clients and employees.

