Applications Open Today for 14th Annual Cade Prize!

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the first time, the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention welcomes inventors and entrepreneurs based anywhere in the United States to apply for its 14th Annual Cade Prize for Innovation competition from May 31 to July 31, 2023.

Along with its national expansion in 2023, the Cade Prize has increased its prize purse from $64,000 to $100,000 to provide winners with more capital to move their invention into the marketplace.

Since 2010, the Cade Prize has celebrated innovation by identifying, recognizing, and rewarding inventors and entrepreneurs, who through an invention, demonstrate a creative approach to addressing problems in their field of expertise. The Cade Prize is unique in that it awards innovation at its earliest stages – no prototype necessary!

The Cade Prize awards applicants whose work addresses issues in the following categories: Agriculture and Environmental, Healthcare, Tech, Energy, and a Wildcard category for innovations that do not fall into traditional prize categories. A Grand Prize winner will be selected from the five selected category winners.

To be eligible, applicants may have no more than $500,000 in outside investment funding from investors received in exchange for stock or convertible notes. Applications may be submitted at https://cadeprize.awardsplatform.com/ with a $55 non-refundable application fee.

Timeline:



Applications Accepted: May 31, 2023 – July 31, 2023



21 Fibonacci Finalists Announced: August 18, 2023



Final Five Finalists Announced: August 28, 2023



Cade Prize Awards Ceremony and Grand Prize Winner Announced: September 28, 2023, at the Cade Museum in Gainesville, Florida.

Learn more at cademuseum.org/cadeprize.

About the Cade Museum

The mission of the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention in Gainesville, Florida, is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Named after Mary Cade and her husband, Dr. James Robert Cade, the lead inventor of Gatorade, the project has been spearheaded by their daughter, Phoebe Cade Miles, and her husband, Richard Miles, since 2006. They encourage the development of innovation ecosystems through the Cade Prize for Innovation, the Cade’s proprietary Innovation Education learning framework, and the 21,000-square-foot hands-on learning museum that promotes the development of an inventive mindset which the Cade calls Inventivity™. The Cade believes every person should have access to the right to invent and innovate inherent in America’s DNA and works diligently in outreach efforts to bring this understanding to all, with an emphasis on the underserved.

