Apple Unveils Next-Gen MacBook Pros and iMacs With M3-Series Chips; Preorder and More Info at B&H

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce Apple’s M3 family of processors—the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max—offering significant performance improvements over the past two generations of Apple Silicon. The new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chipsets will be making their debut in updated 14” and 16” MacBook Pro models while the base M3 chip will be featured in updated 24” iMac models.

Improving upon the M2’s architecture, M3 offers dramatically increased performance speed and battery life, while M3 Pro and M3 Max take these capabilities even further. The new chips are built on the same 3-nanometer architecture that was used for the A17 chips for this year’s iPhone Pro models; this smaller 3-nanometer design allows for more transistors to fit into the same amount of space — According to Apple’s estimations, 5 billion more than M2.

Alongside the M3 is the introduction of a next-generation GPU, which Apple claims is going to mark the biggest jump in graphical fidelity for the Mac platform. The M3 is supports raytracing and they showcased a new feature of the chipset, called Dynamic Catching, which translates on a hardware level to only the exact amount of memory needed being used for each task.

The new Apple M3 chipsets offer rendering speeds up to 2.5x faster than the M1 family of chips; CPU performance cores and efficiency cores are 30 percent and 50 percent faster than those in M1, respectively; and the Neural Engine is 60 percent faster than the Neural Engine in the M1 family of chips. According to Apple, M3 also now supports up to 128GB of Unified Memory Architecture.

New MacBook Pro and iMac Models

As for the Macs themselves, the new chipsets are coming to the flagship 14” and 16” versions of the MacBook Pro. All MacBook Pro models still feature a Liquid Retina XDR display, but with the ability to showcase SDR content, is displayed at up to 600 nits—20% more than before. The Pros also get a nice bump to 22 hours of battery life. The M3 Pro and Max-equipped Pros now also come in a very sleek Space Black colorway.

The base version of M3 will also be available in the line of 24” iMacs; design-wise, these colorful all-in-one desktops remain the same but will offer significantly improved performance and 2x speeds over the previous M1-equipped generation from 2021. And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27” models and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5” model.

