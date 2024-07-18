Apple scores record 72 Emmy Award nominations and sweeps across top categories including Outstanding Limited series for “Lessons in Chemistry,” Outstanding Drama for “The Morning Show” and “Slow Horses” and Outstanding Comedy for “Palm Royale”

With best-ever Emmy showing, Apple TV+ lands nominations across 16 Apple Originals including “Lessons in Chemistry,” “The Morning Show,” “Slow Horses,” “Palm Royale,” “Loot,” “Hijack,” “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces,” “Girls State,” “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” “Masters of the Air,” “Silo,” “Physical,” “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” “The New Look,” “Sugar” and more

“The Morning Show” lands first-ever nomination for Best Drama and leads with the most performance nominations for a drama series, including Best Actress in a Drama for stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Celebrated documentaries “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” and “Girls State” nab multiple nominations including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Apple TV+ landed a record 72 Emmy Award nominations across 16 broadly celebrated Apple Originals, and receives its best-ever showing as the streaming service sweeps across top category nominations including Outstanding Limited Series (“Lessons in Chemistry”), Outstanding Drama Series (“The Morning Show,” “Slow Horses”), Outstanding Comedy Series (“Palm Royale”), Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series (“STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces,” “Girls State”) and Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special (“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy”). Less than five years after its launch, Apple TV+ scores its first-ever nomination for Limited Series as “Lessons in Chemistry” nabs 10 nominations overall, and “The Morning Show” lands its first-ever nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and leads with 16 nominations overall for its acclaimed third season, including the most performance nominations for any drama series with 10 acting nominations. Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced today by the Television Academy, and the winners are set to be unveiled at a ceremony on September 15, 2024.





“It has been an immensely rewarding morning to witness so many talented artists recognized with Emmy nominations across such an extraordinary number of categories,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Everyone at Apple is profoundly appreciative to the Television Academy and we send our congratulations to all of the nominees.”

“We are so thankful to the Television Academy for honoring our storytellers with a record number of Emmy nominations today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “The artistry of these creative teams and casts has deeply resonated with global audiences, and we couldn’t be happier for all of the nominees.”

Apple’s Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series “The Morning Show” continues to break records in its third season as the series leads with 16 nominations in total and 10 acting nominations, the most for any drama series this year, as stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Holland Taylor and Marcia Gay Harden all recognized for their performances.

Following its acclaimed debut, “Lessons in Chemistry” lands 10 nominations in total, including the first-ever Best Limited Series category nomination for Apple TV+, and acting nominations for stars Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman and Aja Naomi King.

Apple Original dramas are celebrated across the board as global hits “The Morning Show” and “Slow Horses” make their debut in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Additionally, “Hijack” star Idris Elba is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series and “Slow Horses” nabs nine nominations overall, including acting nominations for star Gary Oldman, a first-ever nomination for supporting actor Jack Lowden and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Jonathan Pryce.

Apple Original comedies “Palm Royale” and “Loot” break through as lead actresses Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph land their first-ever nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series categories. “Palm Royale” scores an impressive 11 nominations overall following its global debut earlier this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Apple Original documentaries also receive top category recognition as “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” and “Girls State” land multiple nominations including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Apple TV+ also receives recognition across craft categories, including its first-ever Costume Design category nominations as “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Palm Royale” and “The New Look” all score nominations for Outstanding Period Costume Design.

Apple’s “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” becomes the first Apple Original docuseries to be recognized in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category and earns two nominations overall. And, for the seventh consecutive year, multi-Emmy Award-winning Apple Original “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” scores a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

In total, Apple scores 72 Emmy Award nominations, including:

“The Morning Show” (16)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nicole Beharie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Greta Lee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Karen Pittman

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Holland Taylor

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jon Hamm

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mark Duplass

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Mimi Leder

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design Morning Show For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“Palm Royale” (11)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Carol Burnett

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Lessons in Chemistry” (10)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Brie Larson

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Aja Naomi King

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lewis Pullman

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Millicent Shelton

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Slow Horses” (9)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Gary Oldman

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jack Lowden

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Pryce

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

“Loot” (1)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph

“Hijack” (1)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba

“The New Look” (1)

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

“Masters of the Air” (3)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

“Physical” (2)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

“Silo” (2)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Main Title Design

“Girls State” (3)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

“Sugar” (1)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” (2)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” (2)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

“STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” (5)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Morgan Neville

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (1)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Nominees for Outstanding Commercial (2)

“Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15”

“Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 499 wins and 2,262 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

“Girls State”

What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? A political coming-of-age story and a stirring reimagination of what it means to govern, “Girls State” follows young female leaders — from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri — as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas”

Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

“Loot”

“Loot” season two returns a year after Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

“The Morning Show”

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

“Palm Royale”

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy”

After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he’s embarking on a must-do journey for any respectable globetrotter — a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.

“Slow Horses”

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

“STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces”

Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. “Then” chronicles Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. “Now” focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

*For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Contacts

Apple Media Helpline



media.help@apple.com