Apple MixC Wenzhou opens for customers this Saturday, November 4, in China

WENZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today previewed Apple MixC Wenzhou, the company’s first store in this dynamic city and the fourth in China’s Zhejiang province. The new store reflects Apple’s deep commitment to accessible and sustainable design — including universal design elements and plant-based materials — creating an inviting and inclusive space for everyone.

“We’re excited to be expanding to reach even more customers with the opening of Apple MixC Wenzhou, and we’re proud of the deep, long-lasting connections we’ve built with communities in China,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our team members can’t wait to welcome the local community to our newest location and help even more customers discover the magic of Apple, including the new iPhone 15 lineup and new Mac models featuring the M3 family of chips.”

The new store will be supported by over 100 highly knowledgeable team members who are ready to welcome customers and help them explore Apple’s incredible lineup of products and accessories, including the latest iPhone® 15 models. Customers can get personalized shopping advice and support with choosing a monthly financing option, upgrading and trading in eligible devices, switching to iOS, and securely transferring data. With configure-to-order options available directly through Apple, Mac® customers can select and customize the device to their desired specifications, including the new 24-inch iMac® with M3 and MacBook Pro® with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, available starting Tuesday, November 7.

Led by Apple Creatives daily, free Today at Apple® programming at Apple MixC Wenzhou will range from foundational getting started sessions to engaging youth programming and workshops that explore photography, videography, and more. Today at Apple also offers accessibility sessions that teach the basics of assistive technologies and empower people with reduced mobility, vision loss, and hearing disabilities. Group Booking is also offered for customers interested in exploring these topics with their friends, family, and colleagues.

Apple MixC Wenzhou offers varied table and seating heights, as well as access routes that give wheelchair users more space to navigate. The store also offers an expanded assisted listening system at the Today at Apple table, and for hearing aid users, Apple MixC Wenzhou provides a portable hearing loop that can be used anywhere in the store.

As part of Apple’s commitment to sustainability, Apple MixC Wenzhou has made significant carbon reductions by focusing on plant-based materials. The uniquely designed ceiling is made of biogenic acoustic panels and baffles, minimizing the dependency of metals, while the flooring is created with biopolymer materials, reducing the need for chemical resins.

A newly designed avenue offers customers a deeper look at the Apple Watch® lineup, including Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra™ 2 — Apple’s first-ever carbon neutral products. The dedicated space features ample room for a more personalized shopping experience.

The Genius Bar® features a reimagined counter perfect for face-to-face conversations during hands-on technical and hardware support, while the designated Apple Pickup station makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a time that’s convenient for them.

This year marked 30 years of sharing Apple products and services with users in China, and Apple’s longstanding commitment to the country. Since the launch of Apple Retail in 2008, Apple has constantly innovated to meet customers where they are, provide the best shopping experience both in-store and online, and deepen connections with communities in China. Today, Apple has expanded to 56 retail stores in Greater China, with thousands of team members serving and supporting customers in their local communities, and helping them explore the latest Apple products, get support when they need it, and learn new skills to unlock their creative potential.

The team at Apple MixC Wenzhou will welcome its first customers on Saturday, November 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or email Apple’s Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com.

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, Mac, iMac, MacBook Pro, Today at Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra, and Genius Bar are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Neema Mungai



Apple



nmungai@apple.com

Pia Fontes



Apple



pia_fontes@apple.com