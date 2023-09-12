Apple introduces new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging capabilities

iOS 17 brings new audio experiences to all AirPods Pro (2nd generation)





CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced AirPods Pro® (2nd generation) with MagSafe® Charging (USB-C), making the world’s most popular headphones even better. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) continue to revolutionize personal audio by delivering incredible sound quality, up to double the Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessor, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are upgraded with USB-C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro™. With iOS 17, all AirPods Pro (2nd generation) level up with access to new audio experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness.1

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will be available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 22.

Added Convenience and Durability

The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB-C connector, so it’s easy to use a single cable to charge Mac®, iPad®, AirPods®, and the iPhone 15 lineup. Users can even charge AirPods directly with iPhone 15, iPhone® 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB-C connector.

An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so users can bring them on their favorite rugged adventures.

Introducing Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro.2 The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency.

When Apple Vision Pro is available early next year in the U.S., customers will be able to enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry with the new AirPods Pro for exceptional entertainment, gaming, FaceTime® calls, and so much more.

New Features with iOS 17

All AirPods Pro (2nd generation) gain exciting features and capabilities with iOS 17, including:1

Adaptive Audio : This new listening mode dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation, adjusting the noise control based on the sound in a user’s environment. The breakthrough experience, unlocked by advanced computational audio, allows users to stay aware of their surroundings, while distracting noises — like group chitchat at the office, a vacuum at home, or the din of a local coffee shop — are reduced.

: This new listening mode dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation, adjusting the noise control based on the sound in a user’s environment. The breakthrough experience, unlocked by advanced computational audio, allows users to stay aware of their surroundings, while distracting noises — like group chitchat at the office, a vacuum at home, or the din of a local coffee shop — are reduced. Conversation Awareness : When a user begins speaking to someone nearby — whether they’re having a quick conversation with a colleague or ordering lunch at a cafe — Conversation Awareness helps to lower the content volume, enhance the voices in front of the user, and reduce background noise.

: When a user begins speaking to someone nearby — whether they’re having a quick conversation with a colleague or ordering lunch at a cafe — Conversation Awareness helps to lower the content volume, enhance the voices in front of the user, and reduce background noise. Personalized Volume: Using machine learning to understand environmental conditions and volume selections, Personalized Volume automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time.

Better for the Environment

The new AirPods Pro are designed with numerous materials and features to minimize their impact on the environment, including the use of 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. The case also uses 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and 100 percent recycled aluminum in the hinge. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are free of potentially harmful substances such as mercury, BFRs, PVC, and beryllium. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, and 90 percent or more of the packaging is made using fiber-based materials, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

Pricing and Availability

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will be available for $249 (U.S.) from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions starting Friday, September 22.

EarPods (USB-C) will be available to order today for $19 (U.S.) from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions.

Customers can engrave AirPods Pro with a mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers for free, only at the Apple Store Online.

New subscribers can get Apple Music® free for six months with the purchase of any AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max®. See apple.com/promo for details.

For full feature functionality, use AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) paired with an Apple device running the latest operating system software.

In addition to Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume, the AirPods lineup will also gain additional new features with iOS 17, including Mute or Unmute for added control on calls and improved Automatic Switching across the ecosystem. Learn more at apple.com/newsroom/2023/06/airpods-redefine-the-personal-audio-experience.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Available for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) models with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) models with Lightning® Charging Case. Lossless Audio only works when connected to Apple Vision Pro. Availability varies by region.

