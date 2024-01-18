Apple Hongdae to welcome its first customers this Saturday, January 20, in South Korea

The seventh store in the country welcomes the community with a special Today at Apple session featuring hip-hop artist Beenzino

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today previewed Apple Hongdae, the seventh retail store in South Korea and the 100th Apple Store® location in the Asia-Pacific region. Located in the center of a bustling university neighborhood in Seoul, Apple Hongdae will offer an exciting space for students, their families, and the local community to discover and shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from highly knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their products.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our customers in Korea something special at the start of the year with the opening of the all-new Apple Hongdae,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Combining the latest in Apple technology with the creative passion of the local community, this new store will build on the extraordinary connection we have with our customers in Korea. Our team members are excited to welcome in customers and help them discover the latest in our products and services, including the iPhone 15 lineup.”

Apple Hongdae has nearly 100 expert retail team members ready to help customers explore and get their hands on the latest Apple products, including the latest iPhone® 15 lineup; the new Mac® lineup with the M3 family of chips; the Apple Watch® lineup, featuring Apple’s first-ever carbon neutral products; as well as the Lunar New Year special-edition AirPods Pro® debuting in South Korea and celebrating the Year of the Blue Dragon.

Just in time for back to school, students and families can save on a Mac or iPad® with Apple Education Pricing available exclusively through Apple Retail. Additionally, eligible customers can take advantage of the college student offer running through March 13 and receive AirPods® when they buy an eligible Mac, or an Apple Pencil® when they buy an eligible iPad.

Apple Hongdae will be an exciting hub for the next generation of creators to learn how to get the most out of their devices and unlock their potential through Today at Apple. To create a space for learning and a more personalized customer experience, the store offers a roundtable setting where attendees can find out how to get started on their new devices, discover features on the latest Apple products, or join sessions focused on a wide range of topics.

From January to March, Apple is hosting a series of free Today at Apple sessions for students to try Mac and iPad and learn new skills that enhance their creativity and help them excel in their studies. As part of the Bring on College with Apple series, students can sign up for four workshops led by Apple Creatives, available at Apple Hongdae and all other Apple Store locations across Korea:

Create Powerful Presentations in Keynote® with Mac

Create Personalized Documents in Pages® with Mac

Create Impactful Spreadsheets in Numbers® with Mac

Transform Your Lecture Notes with iPad

Participants can register now for Today at Apple sessions.

Beginning January 20, every day at 5 p.m., customers can also drop into a brand-new Today at Apple Pop-Up Studio featuring iconic hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Beenzino. Through the session, Explore Freeform™ on iPad, customers can collect ideas, art, photos, and more for their own 2024 vision boards using Freeform. Additionally, the session will tease inspiration behind the artist’s single “Train,” newly released in Spatial Audio and only available on Apple Music®. This session is exclusively available at Apple Hongdae and will run through the month. Starting February 9, the session will be available across stores in all of South Korea, Japan, and Australia as part of the Bring on College with Apple campaign.

As part of Apple’s environmental commitment, Apple Hongdae is designed with bio-terrazzo flooring that utilizes plant-based materials, along with an acoustic fabric wall and ceiling panels. Like all Apple facilities, the location runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. Apple Hongdae features a dedicated Apple Pickup station, making it easy for customers to collect purchases they’ve made online at a time that’s convenient for them.

Apple opened its first store in South Korea, Apple Garosugil, in 2018. Since then, Apple has expanded its presence in the country by opening stores in Yeouido, Myeongdong, Jamsil, Gangnam, and Hanam. Apple also launched the Apple Developer Academy in Korea — already producing its second class of graduates — and the Apple Manufacturing R&D Accelerator to provide free tools and training programs for small- and medium-sized businesses across the country. Apple is also actively partnering with a number of Korean artists in diverse industries: Last year, the company launched a Shot on iPhone music video for the song “ETA” by popular K-pop group New Jeans, following a 2022 Made on iPad music video for hip-hop artist Jay Park’s song “Bite.”

The team at Apple Hongdae will welcome its first customers on Saturday, January 20, at 10 a.m.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or email Apple’s Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com.

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple Store, Today at Apple, iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, iPad, AirPods, Apple Pencil, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, Freeform, and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Neema Mungai



Apple



nmungai@apple.com

Brian Bumbery



Apple



bumbery@apple.com