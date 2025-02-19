Apple debuts iPhone 16e: A powerful new member of the iPhone 16 family

iPhone 16e joins the iPhone 16 lineup, featuring the fast performance of the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, extraordinary battery life, and a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system — all at an incredible value

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced iPhone® 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup that offers powerful capabilities at a more affordable price. iPhone 16e delivers fast, smooth performance and breakthrough battery life, thanks to the industry-leading efficiency of the A18 chip and the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple. iPhone 16e is also built for Apple Intelligence™, the intuitive personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. The 48MP Fusion camera takes gorgeous photos and videos, and with an integrated 2x Telephoto, it is like having two cameras in one, so users can zoom in with optical quality. When outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, Apple’s groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My® via satellite — help iPhone 16e users stay connected and get assistance when it matters most.1

iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes — black and white — with colorful cases available to accessorize. Pre-orders begin Friday, February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28.

“iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people.”

A Beautiful and Durable Design with Breakthrough Battery Life

iPhone 16e is built to last, featuring splash, water, and dust resistance with a rating of IP68; the Ceramic Shield® front cover with an advanced formulation that is tougher than any smartphone glass; and the toughest back glass in a smartphone.2 The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR® display with OLED technology has an edge-to-edge design that is perfect for watching HDR videos, playing games, and reading crisp text.3 iPhone 16e has the best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to six hours longer than iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than all generations of iPhone SE.4 And with Face ID® enabled by the TrueDepth® camera system, users can securely unlock their iPhone, authenticate purchases, sign in to apps, and more. iPhone 16e also offers convenient charging options, including both wireless charging and USB-C for easy connection to a wide range of accessories.

Performance and Connectivity

iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s latest-generation A18 chip, which enables fast, smooth performance, incredible power efficiency, and Apple Intelligence. The 6-core CPU is up to 80 percent faster than the A13 Bionic chip on iPhone 11, handling both everyday and intensive tasks with ease — from simple workloads, to more demanding actions with Apple Intelligence. The 4-core GPU powers stunning graphics performance and unlocks next-level mobile gaming on the go, enabling graphically demanding AAA titles and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for more realistic lighting and reflections. The 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models and runs machine learning (ML) models up to 6x faster than A13 Bionic.

Expanding the benefits of Apple silicon, C1 is the first modem designed by Apple and the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone, delivering fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Apple silicon — including C1 — the all-new internal design, and the advanced power management of iOS 18 all contribute to extraordinary battery life.

Built for Apple Intelligence

iPhone 16e is built for Apple Intelligence, unlocking exciting new capabilities that make iPhone even more helpful and powerful. With the Clean Up tool, it’s easy to remove distracting elements in images, and natural language search in the Photos app allows users to search for just about any photo or video by simply describing what they are looking for.

Users can also explore creative new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground™, create the perfect emoji with Genmoji™, and make their writing even more dynamic with Writing Tools. They can now type to Siri®, and Siri is more conversational with the ability to follow along if users stumble over their words. Siri can also maintain context from one request to the next. With extensive product knowledge, Siri can answer thousands of questions about the features and settings of Apple products, so users can learn how to do things like take a screen recording or schedule a text message to send later.

With access to ChatGPT seamlessly integrated into Writing Tools and Siri, users can choose to access ChatGPT’s expertise without jumping between applications, so they can get things done faster and easier than ever before. In addition, users can access ChatGPT for free without creating an account, and privacy protections are built in — their IP addresses are obscured and OpenAI won’t store requests. Users can choose whether to enable ChatGPT integration, and are in full control of when to use it and what information is shared with ChatGPT.

Apple Intelligence marks an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI and is designed to protect users’ privacy at every step. It starts with on-device processing, meaning that many of the models that power Apple Intelligence run entirely on device. For requests that require access to larger models, Apple’s groundbreaking Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence. When using Private Cloud Compute, users’ data is never stored or shared with Apple; it is used only to fulfill their request.

Access Favorite Features and Unlock Visual Intelligence with the Action Button

iPhone 16e features the Action button, allowing users to easily access a variety of functions with just a press. Once customized in Settings, the Action button can be used to quickly open the camera or flashlight; switch between Ring and Silent modes; recognize music with Shazam®; activate Voice Memos, Focus, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or use Shortcuts for more options. The Action button can even access in-app functionality like launching the camera in Snapchat, unlocking a car door with FordPass, tracking a child’s sleep schedule with Napper, and more.

The Action button on iPhone 16e also unlocks a new visual intelligence experience that builds on Apple Intelligence to help users learn about objects and places. Visual intelligence can summarize and copy text, translate text between languages, detect phone numbers or email addresses with the option to add to contacts, identify an animal or plant, and more. Visual intelligence also allows users to search Google so they can see where they can buy an item, or benefit from ChatGPT’s problem-solving skills. Users are in control of when third-party tools are used and what information is shared.

A Powerful Camera System to Capture Any Moment

The powerful 2-in-1 camera system on iPhone 16e is perfect for capturing everyday moments and important memories, including in Night mode and Portrait mode. Using computational photography, the 48MP Fusion camera takes super-high-resolution photos, so users can capture gorgeous images that balance light and detail. With an integrated 2x Telephoto, users have the equivalent of two cameras in one, and can zoom in with optical quality to get closer to the subject and easily frame their shot. And the front-facing TrueDepth camera with autofocus enables sharper close-ups and beautiful group selfies. The latest generation of HDR captures subjects and the background with true-to-life renderings of skin tones, while ensuring photos have bright highlights, rich mid-tones, and deep shadows.

iPhone 16e takes stunning videos with the ability to record in 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, and users can stop and restart a recording for more flexibility when capturing the moment. iPhone 16e also records video in Spatial Audio for immersive listening with AirPods®, Apple Vision Pro™, or a surround sound system, and enables more ways to edit video sound with Audio Mix. Users can adjust their sound after capture to focus on the voice of the person on camera, make it sound like the video was recorded inside a professional studio, or position vocal tracks in the front and environmental noises in surround sound. With wind noise reduction, powerful ML algorithms automatically reduce unwanted noise for better audio quality.

Groundbreaking Safety and Communication Capabilities

iPhone 16e helps users stay connected and get assistance when it matters most. Apple’s satellite features help users text via satellite when they’re outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. This includes Messages via satellite to text friends and family; Emergency SOS via satellite to connect with emergency services; and Roadside Assistance via satellite to reach a roadside assistance provider in case of car trouble. Users can also use the Find My app to share their location via satellite, reassuring friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid. Crash Detection on iPhone 16e can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services if a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.5

Featuring iOS 18

iOS 18 makes iPhone 16e more personal, capable, and intelligent than ever.6 With more customization options, users can give apps and widgets a new dark or tinted look and arrange them in any open space on the Home Screen. The controls at the bottom of the Lock Screen can be customized; Control Center has been redesigned to provide users with easier access to many of the things they use every day, including third-party apps; and new privacy protections include the ability to lock and hide apps to protect sensitive apps and the information inside them. iOS 18 also provides powerful updates for staying connected. In Messages, users can use text effects to bring words, phrases, sentences, and more to life. Tapbacks expand to include emoji, Genmoji, or stickers, and now users can schedule a message to send later. When messaging contacts who do not have an Apple device, the Messages app now supports RCS for richer media and more reliable group messaging when compared to SMS and MMS.

Better for the Environment

iPhone 16e is designed with the environment in mind. As part of Apple 2030, the company’s ambitious goal to be carbon neutral across its entire carbon footprint by the end of this decade, Apple is transitioning to renewable electricity for its manufacturing, and investing in wind and solar projects around the world to address the electricity used to charge all Apple products, including iPhone 16e. Today, all Apple facilities run on 100 percent renewable electricity — including the data centers that power Apple Intelligence.

To achieve Apple 2030, the company is designing products with more recycled and renewable materials, which further drives down the carbon footprint. iPhone 16e features over 30 percent recycled content overall, including 100 percent recycled cobalt and 95 percent recycled lithium in the battery, 85 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure, and more.7 Additionally, the main logic board and back glass of iPhone 16e are designed to be manufactured more efficiently, reducing the amount of raw materials needed. The packaging is also entirely fiber-based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of removing plastic from its packaging by the end of this year.8

Pricing & Availability

iPhone 16e will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at $599 (U.S.) or $24.95 (U.S.) per month for 24 months.

Apple offers great ways to save and upgrade to the latest iPhone. With Apple Trade In®, customers can get up to $120 (U.S.) in credit when they trade in iPhone 11, or up to $170 (U.S.) in credit when they trade in iPhone 12. With a carrier offer, customers can get up to $400 (U.S.) in credit when they trade in iPhone 11, or up to $599 (U.S.) in credit when they trade in iPhone 12 to put toward an iPhone 16e. Customers can take advantage of these offers by visiting the Apple Store® online or an Apple Store location. For carrier offer eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. To see what their device is worth and for trade-in terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in.

Customers in 59 countries and regions, including Australia , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Malaysia , Mexico , South Korea , Türkiye , the UAE , the UK , and the U.S. , will be able to pre-order iPhone 16e beginning Friday, February 21 at 5 a.m. PST, with availability beginning Friday, February 28.

, , , , , , , , , , , the , the , and the , will be able to pre-order iPhone 16e beginning Friday, February 21 at 5 a.m. PST, with availability beginning Friday, February 28. Apple Intelligence is available in localized English for Australia , Canada , Ireland , New Zealand , South Africa , the UK , and the U.S. Additional languages — including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (simplified), English (Singapore), and English (India) — will be available in April, with more languages coming over the course of the year, including Vietnamese. Some features, applications, and services may not be available in all regions or all languages.

, , , , , the , and the Additional languages — including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (simplified), English (Singapore), and English (India) — will be available in April, with more languages coming over the course of the year, including Vietnamese. Some features, applications, and services may not be available in all regions or all languages. Visual intelligence is available in iOS 18.2 or later on all iPhone 16 models. For more information on visual intelligence, visit support.apple.com/guide/iphone.

iPhone 16e Silicone Case will be available in five colors for $39 (U.S.): winter blue, fuchsia, lake green, black, and white.

AppleCare+® for iPhone provides unparalleled service and support. This includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage, battery service coverage, and 24/7 support from the people who know iPhone best. For more information, visit apple.com/support/products/iphone.

iCloud+® plans start at just $0.99 (U.S.) per month and offer up to 12TB of additional storage to keep photos, videos, files, and more safe in the cloud and available across devices. An iCloud+ subscription gives access to premium features such as unlimited event creation in the new Apple Invites™ app, as well as Private Relay, Hide My Email, and custom email domains. With Family Sharing, users can share their subscription with five other family members at no extra cost.

Customers who purchase iPhone 16e may receive three free months of Apple Music®, Apple TV+®, Apple Arcade®, Apple News+®, and Apple Fitness+℠, with a new subscription. Offer and services availability varies by region. See apple.com/promo for details.

Footnotes

Apple’s satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426. Messages via satellite will be available in the U.S. and Canada in iOS 18 or later. SMS availability will depend on carrier. Carrier fees may apply. Users should check with their carrier for details. Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the U.S. with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance, and in the UK with Green Flag. Participating roadside assistance providers may charge for services, and iPhone users who are not members can take advantage of their roadside assistance services on a pay-per-use basis. Apple’s satellite features were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings. iPhone 16e is splash-, water-, and dust-resistant. It was tested under controlled laboratory conditions and has a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions. Resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty. The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller. All battery claims depend on the cellular network, location, signal strength, feature configuration, usage, and many other factors; actual results will vary. The battery has limited recharge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and charge cycles vary by use and settings. Battery tests are conducted using specific iPhone units. See apple.com/batteries and apple.com/iphone/compare for more information. Crash Detection is designed for four-wheel passenger vehicle crashes with certain mass, G-force, and speed profiles consistent with severe, life-threatening crashes. It was designed for severe, life-threatening, high-impact front and rear, side-swipe, T-bone, and rollover crashes. Crash Detection is available worldwide on iPhone 14 or later, Apple Watch Series 8 or later, Apple Watch SE®, and Apple Watch Ultra® or later. Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. For more information on iOS 18, visit apple.com/ios/ios-18. All cobalt and lithium references use a mass balance allocation. Based on retail packaging as shipped by Apple. Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from calculations of plastic content and packaging weight.

