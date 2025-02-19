Appgate ZTNA Achieves NIAP Certification, Setting New Standard for Zero Trust Network Access

Appgate is the only ZTNA solution validated for these critical security standards

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appgate, the leader in secure access solutions, today announced that its software defined perimeter (SDP) Client 6.4 has achieved certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP). This certification validates compliance with the Protection Profile for Application Software with the Functional Package for Transport Layer Security (TLS). This distinction positions Appgate SDP as the only Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution to achieve this certification, demonstrating its commitment to providing the highest level of security assurance.

NIAP certification signifies that Appgate ZTNA meets stringent security requirements for safeguarding sensitive data and systems. This independent validation offers assurance to government agencies, regulated industries and enterprises that Appgate SDP Client 6.4 has undergone rigorous testing and evaluation to meet demanding security standards.

The certification encompasses both Windows and macOS platforms, providing organizations with deployment flexibility. “Undergoing the rigorous NIAP evaluation process and achieving this certification demonstrates the strength and maturity of Appgate. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the most secure ZTNA solution available,” said Appgate CEO Leo Taddeo.

“This achievement underscores our dedication to providing customers with a ZTNA solution that not only meets but exceeds the most stringent security requirements. As the sole ZTNA solution to attain this level of validation, we provide our customers with unparalleled confidence in their security posture," Taddeo added.

The Appgate SDP Client 6.4 underwent thorough assessment by the Leidos Common Criteria Testing Laboratory, confirming its compliance with the specified Protection Profile. This certification underscores the client's robust security capabilities, including its ability to safeguard data in transit using TLS, enforce granular access controls, and protect against unauthorized modifications. Key security features contributing to the certification include:

Cryptographic Support: Employs strong cryptography, using its own implementations of wolfCrypt (which is FIPS complaint) with NIST-approved algorithms, to protect data in transit.

This certification holds particular importance for organizations operating within regulated sectors such as government, healthcare and finance, where security remains paramount. NIAP certification often serves as a prerequisite for deploying software solutions in these sectors. With this certification, Appgate ZTNA stands ready to fulfill the stringent security demands of these critical industries.

Key Benefits of NIAP Certification for Appgate SDP Client 6.4:

Independent Validation: Provides assurance that the product meets rigorous security standards.

The official certification is now listed on the NIAP website: https://www.niap-ccevs.org/products/11493.

