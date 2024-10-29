AppDirect and Centripetal Partner to Offer Intelligence Powered Cybersecurity

Centripetal’s intelligence powered cybersecurity solutions now available through AppDirect’s innovative technology platform, empowering businesses to stay ahead of evolving threats

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity—Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today announced that it has partnered with AppDirect, a leading platform that connects technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify the buying, selling, and management of technology. This collaboration marks another significant step in expanding the Centripetal partner community of intelligence, highlighting the growing influence of Centripetal’s cybersecurity ecosystem.









AppDirect’s inclusion in the Centripetal partner ecosystem underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge intelligence to transform the cybersecurity landscape. This enables AppDirect to expand its offering of advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers, empowering businesses to protect their digital assets with the strength of intelligence powered cybersecurity.

“We are thrilled to have Centripetal join the AppDirect partner ecosystem,” said Adam Knudsen, Senior Director, Strategic Provider Relations at AppDirect. “As the cybersecurity landscape evolves, it’s clear that the traditional approach is no longer sufficient. Centripetal’s intelligence powered solutions represent a fundamental shift in cybersecurity management, and we are excited to bring these capabilities to our advisor community to help them stay ahead of their customers’ emerging threats.”

Vic DeBernardis, VP of Channels at Centripetal, expressed enthusiasm about being part of the AppDirect ecosystem, stating, “This is an important milestone for Centripetal as we continue to expand our partner community. AppDirect’s expertise in connecting technology providers, advisors, and businesses aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive, intelligence powered cybersecurity solutions. Together, we are enhancing the way organizations manage and secure their technology ecosystems.”

Centripetal’s innovative technology is currently deployed by MSP’s, resellers, and technology partners across America, EMEA and Asia-PAC. Centripetal’s global partner ecosystem enables organizations to have a stronger approach to cybersecurity, putting operationalized threat intelligence at the forefront, moving from a reactive to proactive defense, and helping security teams be more efficient and effective. Critical results and findings can be identified by Centripetal’s CleanINTERNET® solution.

Lauren Farrell, lfarrell@centripetal.ai, (603) 373-1658