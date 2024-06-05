Appcast Named Strategic Challenger in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

Europe’s No. 1 HR industry analyst recognizes Appcast’s strategic momentum in the enterprise talent acquisition space for the second consecutive year.

LEBANON, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Appcast, the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services, announced today that it has been named a Strategic Challenger in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition. The report states that Strategic Challengers provide a broad suite of talent acquisition solutions that meet the recruiting and hiring needs of complex, global enterprise organizations.





Appcast’s programmatic-powered recruitment marketing solution, AppcastOne, was recognized in the Fosway 9-Grid™. AppcastOne fuses programmatic, search, social and traditional media into a single offering that transforms candidate acquisition for enterprise employers.

“We are delighted with Fosway’s recognition of our commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions,” said Roy Jacques, managing director for U.K. and EMEA at Appcast. “Our ever-growing presence in Europe, strong industry partnerships, product evolution, and absolute focus on helping clients meet their hiring objectives have enabled us to challenge the status quo of recruitment marketing and power hiring for the world’s leading employers.”

“As working patterns become more complex, the struggle to find skilled workers is intensifying,” said David Wilson, CEO and founder at Fosway Group. “Appcast’s integration of different channels to provide a unified view of the TA experience has seen them named Strategic Challenger in this year’s 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition.”

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of different solutions and providers in a selected market segment. It allows organizations to compare different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories across the market.

To learn more about AppcastOne, visit https://www.appcast.io/appcast-one/

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader of recruitment marketing technology and services. In July 2023, Appcast acquired Bayard Advertising, a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry’s best recruitment marketers, Appcast’s technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 2,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

