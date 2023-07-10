Appcast Acquires Bayard Advertising

Programmatic job advertising leader transforms recruitment marketing landscape with strategic acquisition

LEBANON, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, announced today its acquisition of recruitment marketing pioneer, Bayard Advertising. This strategic acquisition combines Appcast’s award-winning programmatic technology with Bayard’s full-service recruitment marketing capabilities, significantly expanding Appcast’s offerings to optimize companies’ entire recruitment marketing processes.





The combined company will serve more than 2,000 customers with hiring needs across the U.S. and 10 major international markets.

“ Bayard is the trusted recruitment marketing partner to some of the world’s best-known brands. Bayard’s deep well of talent and comprehensive solution set will expand, accelerate, and improve Appcast’s ability to solve complex recruitment marketing challenges for leading employers around the globe. Clients will benefit from a data-driven, source-agnostic approach that combines the best of both companies,” says Chris Forman, Founder & CEO of Appcast.

Leading Talent Acquisition Tech Analyst Madeline Laurano noted, “ What makes this acquisition important to the industry is Bayard’s growing position as a technology innovator. Bayard’s proven strengths in search and social advertising, hiring event marketing, and application flow optimization technology will transform Appcast’s award-winning, source-agnostic programmatic job ad platform to a real leader in the broader recruitment marketing space. With a singular focus on driving superior recruitment outcomes for clients, this union will offer businesses unparalleled opportunities to optimize their hiring funnels. It’s a fusion that promises not only to change the game but to redefine it.”

Bayard’s people and operations will be fully integrated into Appcast by the end of 2023.

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry’s best recruitment marketers, Appcast’s technology and services manage job advertising annually for enterprise clients across industries. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout the U.S. and Europe, Appcast is part of the Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.

About Bayard

Since 1923, Bayard has been a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With a focus on innovation, Bayard partners with employers across industries to engage and acquire the most qualified and diverse candidates. As a full-service agency, Bayard helps companies achieve their hiring goals through proven, cost-effective methods that deliver high ROI. Led by a team of industry veterans, Bayard’s adaptable solutions are based on aggregated industry best practices and innumerable case studies. With nearly 100 years of business acumen, Bayard understands the array of challenges facing talent acquisition leaders and works efficiently — and collaboratively — to deliver results.

Contacts

Michiko Morales



Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast)



Phone: 202-805-2345



Email: michim@gabrielmarketing.com