Apollo Intelligence Names Mili Bhatia to Chair Company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Advancement Council

As life science firms reexamine processes that can under-represent clinically relevant ethnicities, Apollo amplifies its own leadership for continued cultural growth; applies best practices to deliver diverse, high-quality, representative, timely market insights

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apollo Intelligence (Apollo), a leading provider of real-time global data and insights to the healthcare and life science industries, expanded its leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion, and advancement (DEIA) by naming Mili Bhatia to senior chair of Apollo’s DEIA Council. Bhatia will lead DEIA initiatives within Apollo to increase awareness and education towards greater cultural understanding and drive internal diversity metrics consistent with our values. Additionally, as life science firms reexamine longstanding industry practices in sourcing prescriber or patient insights—practices that can omit or undercount ethnicities—Bhatia will help Apollo guide more organizations in adopting best practices that drive higher diverse-patient and -prescriber engagement and improve outcomes.

In her role as senior vice president of client services for Apollo’s Survey Healthcare Global (SHG) brand, Bhatia is responsible for global quantitative research with a focus in diverse healthcare panel recruitment. She has served as an active advocate of diversity and inclusion at Apollo and on the Intellus DEI Task Force. She also speaks at industry events on emerging methodologies for capturing demographics and engaging panelists from under-represented constituencies.

As DEIA senior chair, Bhatia will partner with Apollo’s chief people officer and executive suite to further the development of an environment that gives all Apollo employees a sense of belonging, while incorporating diversity, equity, inclusion, and advancement best practices into Apollo’s culture and business strategies.

“As our industry strives to reach and impact more and more people from diverse communities with unique health considerations, it’s more important than ever that we empower our leaders to drive this important change,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, president and CEO of Apollo Intelligence. “Mili has been a champion of, and owned, the DEIA mantle since the Council’s inception nearly four years ago. We are thrilled to let her vision and commitment lead our dedicated committee. Their work will help us carry this message forward and ensure that diversity opportunities are identified, represented, discussed, and acted upon from the top down.”

Apollo’s mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, a pioneer of real-time, automated insights for the life science industry. In 2020, Apollo strengthened its global reach, by acquiring Survey Healthcare Global, a global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2 million healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo’s 250+ employees support top global pharmaceutical and healthcare brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 13 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Apollo is a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.

