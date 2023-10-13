APG Unveils Cutting-Edge SID Analyzer: Transforming Aircraft Departures

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APG–Aircraft Performance Group (APG®), a leading provider of flight operations solutions, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, the SID Analyzer. The first of its kind in the industry, this groundbreaking feature is set to revolutionize aircraft departures, offering pilots an essential tool for enhanced safety and operational efficiency.





The SID Analyzer is designed to seamlessly integrate Runway Analysis (RWA) with compliance checks for TERPS/PANS-OPS (Terminal Instrument Procedures/Procedures for Air Navigation Services – Aircraft Operations). This means that pilots can now ensure their aircraft meets the stringent climb requirements in conjunction with one-engine-inoperative (OEI) emergency scenarios. By combining these crucial elements, the SID Analyzer streamlines departure procedures and simplifies Engine Out Procedures (EOPs) briefings.

One of the key advantages of the SID Analyzer is its ability to provide pilots with the confidence to analyze takeoff performance thoroughly. It allows them to balance safety with operational efficiency effortlessly, making each departure safer and more efficient. Moreover, the SID Analyzer enhances situational awareness with real-time data, such as the Average 2nd Segment Climb Gradient, which pilots can access instantly during their preflight briefing.

The release of the SID Analyzer marks a significant milestone for APG, which has been providing world-class Runway Analysis (RWA) services for over two decades. With over 10,000 airports supported globally and more than 2,900 EOPs in its portfolio, APG is a trusted partner in the aviation industry.

“We are thrilled to introduce the SID Analyzer, a game-changing addition to our suite of aviation solutions,” said Gene Albright, Global Head Engineering Data and Production at APG. “This innovative tool reflects our commitment to enhancing safety and efficiency for pilots and airlines worldwide. With the SID Analyzer, we aim to empower pilots with the confidence they need to ensure safe departures while optimizing their operations.”

The SID Analyzer is now available, and APG encourages pilots and airlines to explore this powerful tool for safer and more efficient departures. To learn more about the SID Analyzer and its features, visit flyapg.com.

About Aircraft Performance Group: Aircraft Performance Group (APG) is the leading provider of innovative flight operations software solutions for business and corporate aviation. With over 20 years of experience, APG empowers aviation professionals with mission-critical tools that optimize flight operations, enhance safety and improve efficiency. For more information about APG and their services, visit flyapg.com.

