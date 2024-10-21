APG Introduces Next Generation of iPreFlight Genesis™ PRO with Enhanced Flight Planning Capabilities

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aircraft Performance Group (APG), a leading provider of flight planning, aircraft performance and aeronautical charting solutions, proudly announces the latest release of iPreFlight Genesis PRO, delivering a simplified pre-flight solution for business, commercial, and military aviation.





iPreFlight Genesis PRO, APG’s flagship solution, is the outcome of 25+ years of aviation pedigree, enabling greater operational efficiency and reducing dispatcher and pilot workload. Along with the recent FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) RTCA/DO-200B certification, which ensures that the highest quality of aeronautical data, iPreFlight Genesis PRO simplifies the most critical pre-flight tasks into a single integrated solution.

According to Sean O’Leary, a Chief Pilot with over 30 years of experience, “iPreFlight Genesis PRO brings a necessary standardization of critical pre-flight tasks into a single solution. It also increases collaboration with our flight crews, while improving overall safety and efficiency for our aircraft owners and clients.”

New functionality delivers…

Expanded aeronautical chart coverage to 165+ countries and 10,000+ airports, now including Canadian and Puerto Rico approach plates and airport diagrams.

SCAP (Standard Computerized Airplane Performance) calculation integrated into the pre-flight process, providing aircraft manufacturers’ most accurate first principles calculations, increasing safety and efficiency for pilots.

Zone loading functionality, for regional airline and cargo carriers, offering extensive loading customization and flexibility.

2X faster flight planning route generation for an improved user experience.

“The new iPreFlight Genesis PRO functionality reflects our ongoing commitment to provide innovative tools for flight planning and operational management,” said Uwe Nitsche, Head of Product at APG. “Our goal is to continuously improve operational efficiency, so pilots, aircraft dispatchers and operators can safely plan their missions with confidence.”

This release reinforces APG’s mission to provide aviators with innovative, intuitive solutions that enhance operational efficiency and safety. Pilots and operators are invited to explore the full capabilities of iPreFlight Genesis PRO with a complimentary trial available at www.flyapg.com.

About APG

Aircraft Performance Group (APG) is the leading provider of flight planning, aircraft performance and aeronautical charting solutions for general, business, commercial, and military aviation. With over 25 years of experience, APG combines expertise and innovation to deliver mission-critical flight operation tools that prioritize safety and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.flyapg.com

