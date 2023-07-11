Apexon Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2023 Quality Engineering NEAT Report

Company positioned as a “Leader” for AI Analytics & Automation and Cloud Migration market segments in the Quality Engineering Services NEAT report

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2023 Quality Engineering NEAT Report. The company was recognized as a leader in AI Analytics, Automation, and Cloud Migration and a Major Player in UX Testing, ERP and COTS testing, underscoring the Apexon’s deep capabilities and services portfolio in Quality Engineering.





NelsonHall is a leading global analyst firm, and the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) comprehensively evaluated the offerings, capabilities, and market strengths of 24 leading service providers in the quality engineering space across a range of criteria and on capabilities in application security testing, RPA-based test automation, AI-based analytics & automation, UX testing, cloud migration testing, and ERP & COTS testing. Organizations that excel in delivering immediate benefits while also demonstrating the capabilities required to anticipate and meet future client requirements were deemed leaders.

In its report, NelsonHall highlighted Apexon’s strength in AI-based analytics and recognized the company’s comprehensive service portfolio for application migration to cloud testing and valuable intellectual property (IP) and expert-based capabilities in COTS testing, including test case libraries.

The report states that it expects Apexon to deploy and deepen its service portfolio, with automation and AI as priorities along with the cloud, while also capitalizing on quality engineering opportunities within its core verticals, such as life sciences and healthcare, BFSI, and high tech. NelsonHall also noted that Apexon’s acquisition of digital engineering leader Infostretch had bolstered the company’s strength and capabilities in AI-based analytics.

“We enable our clients to stay ahead in their digital transformation journeys and our expertise in quality engineering, bolstered by specialized capabilities in AI-based automation and cloud migration testing, is instrumental in driving accelerated, meaningful outcomes,” said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, CEO, Apexon. “We are delighted to be recognized as a “leader’ by NelsonHall. This comes as a strong endorsement of our focus on building a comprehensive services portfolio in quality engineering.”

“Apexon has, in recent months, accelerated its investments around consulting, and is transforming its clients’ QE units towards specialized services such as cloud, security and digital commerce,” said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Practice Director, NelsonHall. “With the Apexon-Infostretch merger, the company has gained significant scale and will further develop continuous testing with AI, analytics, and automation capabilities.”

