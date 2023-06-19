Apexon Extends Leadership Team with Three Key Appointments

Expansion of C-suite to give Apexon platform for continued growth in digital services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, today announced the appointment of three seasoned industry professionals. With the addition of Anand Kabra as Chief People & Transformation Officer, Sandeep Dhar as Chief Delivery Officer, and Srinivasan Jayaraman as Chief Revenue Officer, Apexon bolsters its position as a technology services partner of choice, globally.

Anand Kabra, Chief People & Transformation Officer, will be responsible for building best-in-class people processes, systems, and structures while steering transformation programs across critical areas of the business. He previously led the global talent supply chain function at Wipro Technologies, following several impactful roles at Cognizant Technology Solutions. His expertise in operations management and artificial intelligence makes him an important addition to the Apexon team. Kabra’s appointment emphasizes the company’s focus on fostering a strong, vibrant, and productive workforce.

Sandeep Dhar, Apexon’s new Chief Delivery Officer, will lead delivery, service lines, and operations. An industry veteran, Sandeep brings over 30 years of experience in IT services, consulting, banking, and retail in firms including Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Bank (Marcus), Hexaware, Capgemini, Tesco, Sapient, and Citibank. With his strong experience in running and rapidly scaling up businesses, he is strongly positioned to drive innovation, enhance organizational efficiency, and contribute significantly to Apexon’s growth trajectory.

Srinivasan Jayaraman, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, is entrusted with leading Apexon’s revenue generation efforts, including sales and business development strategies. Srini’s vast experience in driving revenue growth and strategic partnerships, honed through leadership roles at HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Virtusa, and Orion Innovation, will be instrumental in advancing Apexon’s market position and identifying new growth opportunities.

“As our clients aspire to achieve ambitious digital transformation goals, they consistently choose Apexon as their preferred technology partner,” said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer of Apexon. “Anand, Sandeep, and Srini bring exceptional track records of success and expertise which will fortify Apexon’s growth trajectory in our next phase. Each possesses a clear mandate strategically aimed at bolstering our execution capabilities and empowering clients to navigate the forthcoming wave of digital disruption. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with them, harnessing their combined experience, leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to excellence as we unlock exciting new growth opportunities.”

About Apexon

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences. For over 17 years, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Apexon’s reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients’ toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on three broad solution areas of digital services: Digital Experience, Data Services, and Digital Engineering, and has deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

Contacts

Media Contact

Edward J. Bride



edward.bride@apexon.com

413-442-7718