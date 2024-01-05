Apex Technology Management Named MSP of the Year

REDDING, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Technology Management proudly named 2023 MSP of the Year by Channel Futures during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on November 1st.





“ In addition to being named to the Channel Futures Top MSP 501 list for the past five years, receiving the MSP of the Year award attests to the innovative practices, hard work, and commitment the team at Apex delivers each day to support our clients. Being selected for this award is one of the highest honors in our industry and reflects our core values, as well as the trust our clients place in our team,” said Apex President Matthew Fristoe.

Apex has been selected as an industry-leading MSP by the research team and editors of the Channel Futures company. Only MSPs that were included on The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 prestigious rankings were eligible for this honor.

The MSP of the Year Award is given to companies that demonstrate business model innovation and excellence in business efficiency and agility in the face of an evolving market. The awards go to the industry’s high-performance and high-achieving MSPs that not only place prominently on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list, but go above and beyond when it comes to customer expertise, employee satisfaction, relationships with vendors and suppliers, and commitment to improving the MSP industry. These awards are presented based on each company’s application describing their business accomplishments and industry impact. While the Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings are determined by a complex methodology that factors in many business metrics, this award goes beyond, looking for MSPs that truly set themselves apart from all others.

To win MSP of the Year, providers undergo rigorous evaluation by Channel Futures’ research team and editors. The process gauges financial performance, emphasizing sustainability, recurring revenue dedication, and operational efficiency.

New Charter Technologies companies are committed to continuous growth and innovation, and Apex Technology Management exemplifies this by providing industry leading customer service to clients and partners.

Background on MSP 501 Award

The Channel Futures MSP 501 is a global survey ranking managed service providers. The 2023 list is formed from confidential data collected and analyzed by Channel Futures’ research and editorial teams online from February to May 2023. It highlights top providers based on metrics like recurring revenue, profit margin, and more.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures supports the IT channel industry with insights, analysis, peer engagement, business info, and live events. Discover more at https://www.channelfutures.com

About Apex Technology Management

Since 1991, Apex Technology Management offers top-tier Managed IT & Cybersecurity to diverse industries. Committed to superior service, we invest continually in our technology solutions’ architecture, design, and security. Explore at https://apex.com

About New Charter Technologies

New Charter Technologies is a family of brands made up of the highest-performing Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across North America. For more information: https://www.newchartertech.com

