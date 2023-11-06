Apex Systems’ UK Branch Recertified as a Top Workplace by Great Place to Work®

Apex UK continues to focus on employee satisfaction

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gptwcertified–Apex Systems, a leading global technology services firm and ASGN brand, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® – UK for the third year in a row.





Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, the company has surveyed more than 100 million employees. Using a two-step certification process, Great Place to Work® captures in-depth employee feedback via a Trust Index™ survey along with a Culture Brief company questionnaire. Organisations must score greater than 65% on the Trust Index to be certified as a Great Place to Work.

Through a survey of the Apex UK workplace, Great Place to Work® uncovered the following:

100% of employees felt Apex is a physically safe place to work.

97% of employees agreed that people are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation.

94% of employees felt people are treated fairly, regardless of their race or sex.

90% of employees were willing to give extra to get the job done.

“We are honoured to receive the Great Place to Work® award for the third year in a row,” said Robin Irvine, Vice President of Consulting Services – Consumer and Industrial (NA and EMEA) for Apex Systems. “This achievement is a testament to the incredible dedication and collaborative spirit of our UK team as well as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, empowered, and inspired to achieve their best.”

For more information about this award, please visit greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a global technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of services from workforce mobilisation and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a segment of ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally and has used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Its unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognise Great Place to Work-Certified organisations as well as the acclaimed UK’s Best Workplaces, UK’s Best Workplaces for Women, and UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly “great place to work.”

