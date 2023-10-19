Apex IT Wins 2023 Oracle North America Cloud/Technology Partner Award for Innovation

Award Announced at the 2023 Oracle CloudWorld Event









COTTAGE GROVE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex IT, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2023 Oracle North America Cloud/Technology Partner Award for Innovation. This recognition underscores Apex IT’s commitment to helping organizations expedite significant improvements and achieve enhanced business outcomes through Oracle solutions.

The 2023 Oracle Partner Awards celebrate partners who have shown exceptional innovation, entrepreneurial success, and dedication to customers across the Oracle partner ecosystem of systems integrators, technology providers, and cloud/managed service providers worldwide. Apex IT’s collaboration with Oracle has been a driving force behind its ability to assist organizations in achieving tangible business results. With a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes for clients spanning corporate, public sector, and higher education sectors in the United States, India, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Apex IT provides broad support in enhancing efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

Apex IT’s winning submission outlined the work from its collaboration with a State government to consolidate and modernize statewide programs with Oracle Cloud applications. These efforts are enabling the state to consolidate systems and be more efficient in providing low-income residents with energy assistance benefits such as providing ~18,000 residents annually funding to make their homes more energy efficient.

Chris Rapp, CEO of Apex IT, stated, “We are truly honored to receive the 2023 Oracle North America Cloud/Technology Partner Award for Innovation. This recognition is a testament to our pursuit of excellence and our dedication to helping organizations leverage Oracle’s cutting-edge solutions to achieve their goals. At Apex IT, we believe in driving real, measurable results for our clients, and this award reaffirms our commitment to that mission.”

Dale Weideling, Group Vice President, North America Alliances and Channels, Oracle, stated, “Apex IT has been a long-time valued partner in the Oracle ecosystem who has continually brought innovation and success to many of Oracle’s customers across a diverse set of Oracle technologies and applications. This is the 6th time Apex IT has been recognized by Oracle at a national or global level and we congratulate them on their success.”

Apex IT’s services encompass a wide range of client needs, including consulting, solution implementation, and ongoing guidance for sustained growth. Whether it’s optimizing business processes, harnessing the power of Oracle Cloud technologies, or providing consistent support and maintenance, Apex IT is dedicated to empowering its clients to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

