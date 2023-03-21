Aperia to Accelerate Impact & Expansion With Growth Financing Led By Lime Rock New Energy

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aperia Technologies Inc., the leading supplier of tire management technologies that improve the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles, today announced the closing of a $45 million growth equity financing led by Lime Rock New Energy. The move will accelerate Aperia’s product development roadmap, growth into new markets, and new customer delivery models to solidify its position as the industry leader in tire management solutions that reduce operating costs and improve the environmental performance for fleet operators globally.





Aperia’s Halo Tire Management suite combines self-powered tire pressure automation hardware with a machine-learning analytics platform to deliver powerful operational, safety, and sustainability improvements to commercial trucking fleet owners. The technology improves the fuel economy of traditional diesel vehicles, extends the range of electric vehicles, and can serve broad fleet applications across vehicle classes. With nearly 15 percent of leading heavy-duty fleets in North America specifying its technology on new trucks, Aperia has matured from newcomer to core technology partner of today’s most innovative fleets.

“We partnered with Aperia because they offer a compelling value proposition to their customers and deliver a positive impact via multiple pathways,” said Blair Barlow, Director with Lime Rock New Energy. “LRNE is excited to support Josh and his team’s mission to accelerate the shift toward a more sustainable transportation sector by providing a tangible and immediate reduction in fuel usage and tire waste in the commercial trucking industry.”

With nearly one million tires under management in North America, the growth capital and partnership with Lime Rock New Energy will enable Aperia to bring its comprehensive, user-friendly line-up of tire management solutions to commercial fleets worldwide.

“Aperia has earned a leadership position in the North American market thanks to great customer partnerships,” said Josh Carter, CEO at Aperia Technologies. “We’re thrilled to gain an operational- and impact-focused partner in Lime Rock New Energy to scale our reach into new markets and to advance our platform and value proposition to our customers.”

For more information about Aperia Technologies, visit https://aperiatech.com.

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies offers the most comprehensive, user-friendly line-up of tire management solutions to commercial fleets worldwide. With a million tires under management, Aperia leads the industry with active inflation and predictive maintenance technology. The company’s comprehensive suite of tire management solutions, capable of fully optimizing fleet tire management practices, includes Halo Connect®, Halo Trailer Connect, and Halo Tire Inflator®. All solutions improve fuel economy and road safety while reducing fleet tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs. For more information, visit https://aperiatech.com.

About Lime Rock New Energy

Lime Rock New Energy is a growth equity investment partner for entrepreneurs building differentiated, innovative, and growing energy transition businesses. It invests in companies across three critical sectors: products and services to drive faster adoption of renewable energy and grid modernization, energy efficiency for industry and the built environment, and decarbonization of transportation. In partnering with entrepreneurs leading growing businesses that reduce carbon emissions, the Lime Rock New Energy team seeks to accelerate their companies’ growth with capital, strategic and process experience, operations expertise, and the team’s deep network of relationships across all facets of the new energy economy. For more information, please visit www.lrnewenergy.com.

