Aperia Technologies Extends Reach to Last Mile Segment With Halo Connect® Predictive Tire Maintenance Platform

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aperia Technologies Inc., a leading supplier of tire management technologies that improve the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles, announced today its expansion of the Halo Connect® predictive tire maintenance platform to last-mile vehicles. Halo Connect is now the industry’s only predictive tire maintenance platform for heavy-, medium-, and light-duty commercial vehicle applications.





“Tire health remains critical to the safe and efficient operation of vehicles spanning all mobility segments,” said Judith Monte, vice president of marketing and customer experience at Aperia Technologies. “The Halo Connect tire maintenance platform leapfrogs existing available technologies, and its expansion into box trucks and step vans now enables our clients to put all tires under management with a single platform, regardless of vehicle class.”

The avoidance of unplanned downtime is particularly critical in the last mile sector. Halo Connect allows fleets to virtually eliminate unplanned tire-related downtime and reduce tire costs per mile, resulting in increased on-time deliveries. Its proprietary tire analytics engine uses machine learning to characterize the many interrelated and competing variables that affect and inform tire-related maintenance and operational decisions.

“Alternate technologies commonly overwhelm fleets with false warnings and incomplete information,” said Monte. “With Halo Connect, fleets receive accurate, time-bound maintenance recommendations that garner user trust and engagement.”

Aperia recently announced one million tires under management with commercial vehicle tractor and trailer applications. The company’s expansion onto last-mile applications will ensure this critical segment has access to best-in-class predictive tire maintenance analytics.

Aperia Technologies makes transportation more efficient, safer, and better for the environment. The company’s comprehensive suite of tire management solutions, including Halo Connect® and the Halo Tire Inflator®, improve fuel economy and road safety while reducing tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs for commercial fleets. Aperia offers the most comprehensive, user-friendly, line-up of tire management solutions available to commercial fleets worldwide with a million tires under management. For more information, visit www.aperiatech.com.

