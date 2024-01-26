Apache® Druid Wins Best Big Data Product in the 2023 BigDATAwire Readers’ Choice Awards

Apache Druid named the winner in two categories: 1) Best Big Data Product: Analytics Database, Data Lake, and Lakehouse and 2) Top 3 Big Data and AI Open Source Projects

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data—Imply, the company founded by the original creators of Apache Druid, today announced that Apache Druid was named the winner of the Best Data Product and Top Big Data and AI Open Source Projects categories in the eighth annual BigDATAwire (formerly Datanami) Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards. This award extends the phenomenal momentum and adoption that Apache Druid has had in 2023, reinforcing its leadership position as the database of choice for real-time analytics applications.









“I’m thrilled the Druid community has received this award and recognition,” said Gian Merlino, PMC Chair for Apache Druid and CTO and Co-Founder of Imply. “It showcases our community’s commitment to making Druid the best analytics database for real-time analytics applications.”

Imply announced Project Shapeshift at Druid Summit 2021, representing a two-year strategic initiative designed to fundamentally evolve Apache Druid along three pillars: cloud-native, simple, and complete. While 1000s of companies have adopted Apache Druid for its query performance at scale and under load on streaming data, Project Shapeshift has focused on improving the developer experience, making it easier for engineering teams to build analytics applications.

Project Shapeshift has driven major innovation in Apache Druid, including:

Unified engine for ingestion & queries

SQL-based ingestion

In-database transformation

Schemaless ingestion

Multi-stage/long-running queries

Shuffle joins at ingest (and queries)

Separation of Compute and Storage

“Apache Druid has evolved in a big way over the past two years. Our community has come together to meet the expanding requirements for real-time analytics. Data sets are bigger, query patterns are more dynamic, and streaming data is now ubiquitous,” stated FJ Yang, CEO and Co-founder of Imply. “This award recognizes the successful execution of our strategy to make Apache Druid the best database for real-time analytics applications and our mission to help developers become the new heroes of analytics.”

Datanami/BigDATAwire

The BigDATAwire (formerly Datanami) awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community and provide insight into the current state of the industry. These awards, now in their eighth year, are nominated and voted on by the global Big Data community.

“I’d like to personally congratulate all of the winners of the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as the participation of readers who made this award program possible,” BigDATAwire Managing Editor Alex Woodie said. “During this period of accelerated innovation, vendors who are the most responsive to customer needs will rise to the top, which is where the RCA award winners find themselves.”

