Anzu Partners Promotes Three Business Services Team Members to Principal

Patrick Harrington, Kyle McQuighan, and Wendy Papakostandini are promoted to Principal for their work to advance Anzu Partners’ fund finance, capital solutions, and talent

ATLANTA & BOSTON & SAN DIEGO & TAMPA, Fla. & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleantech—Anzu Partners, an investment firm delivering capital and strategic support to breakthrough technology companies, announced the promotion of three team members to Principal across its business services teams:









Patrick Harrington, who leads fund finance and played a central role in executing over 40 investment rounds in 2023.

Kyle McQuighan, who leads capital solutions and investor relations for Anzu.

Wendy Papakostandini, who leads talent for Anzu and whose team placed over 100 candidates in 2023.

“Patrick, Kyle, and Wendy are all strong examples of Anzu’s next generation of leaders with deep expertise in their fields and have the experience to push Anzu and the venture capital industry as a whole forward into a new era,” said Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners.

Since joining Anzu in 2020, Patrick Harrington has helped develop new strategies, including Anzu’s structured financing solutions, and he now leads the fund finance group. In his role, Patrick coordinates across Anzu’s lenders, investors, and fund administrators. He also leads valuations and credit support for Anzu’s funds. Recently, Patrick played a central role in Anzu’s investments in voxeljet, which makes some of the world’s largest 3D printers, and Envoy Medical, which has developed a FDA-designated breakthrough medical device. Both transactions were structured across the public and private markets. Prior to joining Anzu, Patrick was a manager at Carta, where he focused on financial analysis for valuation engagements, along with writing valuation policy and driving team strategy. Previously, he was also a Manager at SVB Analytics where he executed a variety of valuation and strategic advisory engagements, while also providing underwriting support for the SVB Mezzanine Finance team. Patrick earned his degree in finance with a minor in economics from Fordham University.

Since joining the firm in 2021, Kyle McQuighan leads Anzu’s capital solutions and investor relations efforts from the firm’s Washington, D.C. office and maintains an extensive network across the investment community. Kyle supported the acquisition of Edge Precision Manufacturing by Zeon Corporation, and he developed the investor syndicates for the recent financings of AM Batteries, Partium, South 8 Technologies, and XGS Energy. Kyle has also spearheaded efforts to expand Anzu’s co-investor network, which includes over 100 financial and strategic co-investors. Prior to Anzu, Kyle led business development for a top 100 CPA firm Aronson’s technology, life science, venture fund, and government contracting practices. Kyle began his career with PwC, where he supported a variety of industries, including life sciences, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, hospitality, and financial services. He was also involved in a variety of capital markets transactions including IPO’s, mergers & acquisitions, and reverse mergers. Kyle graduated from the University of Maryland with degrees in accounting and finance.

As one of Anzu’s first employees in 2017, Wendy Papakostandini has helped the firm grow by handling many aspects of Anzu’s operations and managing talent for the firm and its industrial, clean tech, and life science portfolio companies. As Principal, Talent, Wendy works closely with portfolio company executives, helping them build and scale their team and talent operations, recruiting critical roles from niche technical hires to VP and Board level. She was also the lead author on the “Talent” section of the Volta Foundation’s 2023 Battery Report. Prior to Anzu, Wendy worked as Special Advisor at the Department of Commerce, where she managed front office operations for the Deputy Secretary, including coordinating across 12 bureaus, and coordinated the Deputy Secretary’s briefing materials related to manufacturing, trade, innovation, IP, big data, and privacy. Wendy was formerly at the White House under President Obama in the Office of Management and Administration. Wendy received her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and she graduated with a Joint Honors degree in Political Science and Sociology from McGill University.

About Anzu Partners

Anzu Partners is an investment firm that focuses on clean tech, industrial and life science technology companies with the potential to transform their industries. Anzu works with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital alongside deep expertise in business development, market positioning, global connectivity, and operations. For more information, please visit anzupartners.com.

Disclaimer

Anzu Partners is providing this press release for informational purposes only. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy an interest in any fund managed by Anzu Partners. Any such offer or solicitation will only be made to qualified potential investors pursuant to a private placement memorandum.

The interests in Anzu Partners-advised funds have not been recommended, approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or by the securities regulatory authority of any state or of any other U.S. or non-U.S. jurisdiction, including but not limited to Canada, nor has the SEC or any such securities regulatory authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this document. Investment in any security involves substantial risk. This press release only provides a partial list of the investments made by Anzu Partners-advised funds and does not purport to list all investments made by, or that will be made by, Anzu Partners-advised funds. Anzu Partners is under no obligation to update any of the information set forth herein. Additionally, no guarantee is being given that any investment recommendation made by Anzu Partners will be profitable. This press release includes forward-looking statements that represent Anzu Partners’ opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates, or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect Anzu Partners’ view and assumptions with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those described by such statements due to various factors, including those beyond Anzu Partners’ ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Anzu Partners does not guarantee that the events described in this press release will happen as described. Statements regarding Anzu Partners’ organization, including without limitation the relative strength or expertise of the organization compared to other private equity firms, are based on the judgment of Anzu Partners, and may include certain assumptions and opinions. You should not place undue reliance on such statements.

