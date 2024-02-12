AnySignal and Vast Space Partner on Next Generation Space Communication Technologies

The collaboration includes development of a communication system for Vast’s Haven-1 space station.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AnySignal, a leading technology company building a radiofrequency (RF) connectivity and sensing platform, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies. This strategic collaboration includes the development of an advanced space communication system for Vast’s upcoming Haven-1 space station, underscoring the commitment of both companies to shaping the future of space communication technologies while prioritizing safety and reliability.









John Malsbury, CEO of AnySignal, expressed his gratitude and confidence in the collaboration, saying, “We are honored to join forces with Vast, a company that shares our vision for changing the paradigm around communications innovation. We thank Vast for partnering with us and their confidence in our team. Together, we are setting the stage for a new era of commercial space exploration.”

Max Haot, CEO of Vast, emphasized the importance of partnering with trusted individuals in the industry, saying, “Selecting AnySignal as our partner was an easy decision. John and his team have a proven track record of excellence in developing human space flights radios, and they demonstrated such with their design and hardware progress at AnySignal. We are excited about the future of space exploration together.”

ABOUT ANYSIGNAL

Founded in 2022, AnySignal is building a platform that enables efficient and speedy application of radiofrequency (RF) and signal processing technologies to solve the world’s most pressing challenges from space exploration to climate monitoring and national security. AnySignal’s platform empowers customers to focus on the core of their mission while having world-class performance from their RF systems. This is quickly positioning AnySignal as the de-facto end-to-end RF solutions provider for forward thinking industrial, aerospace, and defense clients.

