Anuvu Signs Starlink Reseller Agreement Offering Fastest Starlink Antenna for $2,500

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding mobility markets, announced that it has become an authorized global reseller of Starlink’s connectivity. Anuvu is the first maritime technology reseller to offer these antennas at a price of $2,500.

Through the new reseller agreement, Anuvu is offering the fastest speeds available from Starlink’s constellation.

Anuvu has been supporting customers’ Starlink installations in the cruise, energy and yacht verticals since Starlink expanded its offerings to the maritime industry in July 2022. In October, Anuvu introduced the energy industry’s first crew portal tailored to support Starlink service, meeting operators’ need for faster connectivity to accommodate their employees’ video calls, high-definition video streaming and online gaming from remote locations.

“Before entering the Starlink resale business, we wanted to guarantee the most seamless, affordable, obligation-free experience for maritime customers and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Erik Carlsen, SVP, Maritime, Energy & Government at Anuvu. “Customers who buy Starlink from Anuvu get our expertise and customer support without any strings attached. For maritime operators adopting a LEO solution, there’s no simpler path than ours, to acquire Starlink.”

Anuvu is focused on giving maritime customers the easiest acquisition process for LEO connectivity, without requiring product or service bundles that Starlink does not mandate. Customers who buy a Starlink antenna from Anuvu will benefit from multiple payment options, end-user customer support, the fastest Starlink speeds in maritime, and simplified billing from a single source.

“We’re happy to engage as a trusted technology guide and partner for our customers, but if you just need the fastest Starlink maritime service available in a seamless and straightforward process, then Anuvu is the obvious choice,” Carlsen said.

Customers can opt for Anuvu to install the Starlink solution if they choose, as well as SD-WAN and an advanced suite of network-management tools that can enhance, monetize and optimize their connectivity, but they are not required to do so.

