Anumana’s AI-Driven Low Ejection Fraction ECG-AI Technology Recognized in CMS 2025 OPPS Final Rule, Expanding Access to Advanced Cardiovascular Care

Company’s ECG-AI algorithm enables earlier heart failure detection

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anumana, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven health technology company, announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has included its low ejection fraction (LEF) ECG-AI™ technology in the 2025 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule under assignment APC 5734. This approval allows outpatient settings to receive reimbursement for using Anumana’s ECG-AI service to help identify LEF in adults at risk for heart failure, aiding early detection of cardiac dysfunction.





“The new CMS reimbursement ruling reflects our efforts to bring our ECG-AI technology to broader patient populations and recognizes our ongoing leadership in AI-enabled cardiovascular care,” said Maulik Nanavaty, CEO of Anumana. “This crucial milestone will help to reduce financial barriers to adopting ECG-AI, facilitating a smooth path for its integration into routine care and ultimately improving patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease management.”

Anumana’s ECG-AI™ technology, which received Category III CPT codes (0764T and 0765T) in 2023, harnesses advanced AI technology to transform standard ECG data into a powerful diagnostic tool for cardiovascular health. By detecting subtle, clinically significant patterns in ECGs that may indicate underlying conditions, ECG-AI™ aims to assist healthcare providers in making earlier and more accurate diagnoses, leading to improved patient outcomes.

About Anumana

Anumana is a leading AI-driven health technology company leveraging cutting-edge AI and industry-leading translational science to unlock the electrical language of the heart as never before. The company was founded by nference in collaboration with Mayo Clinic to leverage the clinical and technical expertise of both organizations to develop innovative ECG-AI technology into a clinically meaningful, medical-grade, and easy-to-use tool for clinicians to advance patient care. Anumana’s software-as-a-medical device (SaMD) ECG-AITM solutions aim to detect diseases earlier using standard-of-care ECG readings, enabling clinicians to enhance and improve care with real-time AI insights.

Anumana has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for four of its ECG-AI powered algorithms, including those for low ejection fraction, pulmonary hypertension, cardiac amyloidosis, and hyperkalemia. Its award-winning lead algorithm, ECG-AI™ LEF, is now available in the U.S. and currently under review in Europe. To learn more about how the algorithm can help clinicians identify low ejection fraction (LEF) earlier and schedule a demo, visit us at ECG-AI LEF.

