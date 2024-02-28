aNUma Contracted by University of California at Berkeley’s Center for the Science of Psychedelics Certificate Program to Explore Psychedelic Facilitation Training With Innovative Digital Platform

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–aNUma is proud to announce a new project with the University of California at Berkeley’s Center for the Science of Psychedelics (BCSP) Certificate Program investigating the potential benefits of using aNUma’s Experience Platform to complement psychedelic facilitation training.





According to aNUma CEO Gregory Roufa: “aNUma is thrilled by this exploratory collaboration with the BCSP Certificate Program demonstrating our platform’s flexibility and potential.”

BCSP is an academic center focused on training, public education, and research. The Psychedelic Facilitation Certificate Program — an interdisciplinary training program designed for religious, spiritual-care, and health-care professionals — prepares advanced professionals to serve as psychedelic facilitators.

BCSP’s Psychedelic Facilitation Certificate Program Staff Director, Moana Meadow, joined seven BCSP students for their first aNUma experience. Meadow said, “aNUma’s offering provides a legal, accessible, and potentially expansive state of awareness focused on contemplative practice and palliative care techniques.”

Enhancing Facilitator Training through Immersive Experiences

aNUma’s platform leverages presence and inter-personal connection to create transformative and healing experiences in virtual reality (VR), providing a unique opportunity to engage groups in non-ordinary experiences.

Highlights of the Project:

Experiential Learning: Trainee facilitators are immersed with peers to practice presence, grounding, and listening techniques in a safe, controlled, and unique environment. Promoting Empathy and Communication: Digitally occasioned non-ordinary experiences provide an opportunity to work on empathy and communication skills with individuals navigating atypical experiences of consciousness. Innovative Holistic Design Principles: aNUma complements BCSP’s interdisciplinary approach by drawing on spiritual and contemplative practices while incorporating novel, prosocial, and embodied design principles to promote holistic healing and growth.

About aNUma:

aNUma is a digital health startup harnessing the power of immersive technology to promote mental health and well-being. Academic and commercial collaborators are using the aNUma Experience Platform to create transformative experiences that nurture human awareness and foster compassion and connection. Research comparing aNUma’s group VR experiences to psychedelics is described in this article by aNUma co-founder Dave Glowacki: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-12637-z.

