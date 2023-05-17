Anue Total Solutions™ Oxygen Infusion Service Replaces Municipal Chemical Costs & Deliveries

New Service Reduces Monthly Costs for Municipal Wastewater, Odor/Corrosion Control by at least 20%





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anue Water Technologies is launching Anue Total Solutions™ (ATS), a unique and turnkey service that replaces costly chemicals with eco-friendly oxygen/ozone systems for municipal wastewater treatment and odor/corrosion control at a low monthly fee to substantially reduce monthly operating costs by a minimum of 20%.

Recently the cost of water treatment chemicals (i.e., calcium nitrate), increased dramatically. Supply chain problems also caused major delivery issues. Anue’s Total Solutions (ATS) service eliminates the capital expense and keeps costs in the municipalities’ monthly operating budget.

According to Anue’s VP General Manager Greg Bock, “With Anue Total Solutions, a municipality can immediately push its monthly spending on wastewater treatment below what it currently spends for chemicals, by a minimum of 20% savings. That’s because Anue retains ownership of the equipment. ATS is a turn-key program, with Anue, and its local channel partners handling the set-up and maintenance. This is a unique and innovative program which we believe will open the door for municipalities to start saving operating dollars and enjoy an easy-to-use, eco-friendly FORSe® Oxygen infusion system. Of course, if a municipality prefers an outright purchase of a FORSe system, we are happy to accommodate. The ATS service is in addition to a regular purchase option, to make it easy for all municipalities.”

About Anue Water Technologies: Founded in 2005, Anue Water Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta GA. Anue manufacturers and offers full operating and maintenance service of cost-effective and eco-friendly equipment for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control applied in municipal force mains, lift stations, wet-wells and wastewater tanks. Anue products include FORSe® Oxygen/Ozone injection systems with remote digital telemetry; the more compact Phantom® Oxygen/Ozone injection system (also with remote digital telemetry); Enviroprep® well-washers for FOG control; and the highly customizable Anue Geomembrane Covers with embedded carbon-filters for odor elimination from practically any sized or shaped wastewater tank.

