Antoine Turzi, Founder & President of RegenLab group, Receives Prestigious EIB Innovation Champion Award

PARIS-SACLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biotechnology–RegenLab, a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in the research, and manufacturing of patented cell and tissue engineering medical devices, has been honoured with the “Innovation Champion Award” by the European Investment Bank (EIB) at the Adventure Debt Summit held at the European Convention Center in Luxembourg.




This prestigious award recognizes RegenLab France’s commitment to “reshoring” by establishing a state-of-the-art biotechnology factory in Paris-Saclay and its innovative work on the “REGENMATRIX PRP-HA”. This next-generation product combines Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) with cross-linked Hyaluronic Acid (HA) in a single tube, designed specifically to address the needs of patients with advanced grade III-IV knee osteoarthritis. Currently, a clinical study is underway in 16 university hospitals across France to demonstrate the effectiveness and safety of this groundbreaking treatment.

“We are honored and delighted to receive this award from the European Investment Bank,” said Mr. Antoine Turzi, Founder & President of RegenLab group. “This recognition celebrates the successful completion of our French factory and our ongoing R&D efforts. Our goal is to innovate in cell therapies that enhance the well-being of patients.”

Contacts

RegenLab USA LLC  |  +1 (800) 220-9082  |  info@regenlabusa.com
RegenLab France SAS | +33 1 77 44 60 60 | info@regenlab.com
Regen Lab SA  |  +41 21 864 01 11  |  info@regenlab.com
Antoine Turzi | President & Founder

