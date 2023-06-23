Anthony R. Rossabi Elected to PCTEL Board of Directors

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced the election of Anthony R. Rossabi to the PCTEL Board of Directors in the annual meeting of stockholders held June 22, 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome Anthony ‘Tony’ Rossabi to the PCTEL Board,” said Jay Sinder, PCTEL’s Chairman. “Tony’s deep experience in the telecommunications and IT industries will be invaluable to PCTEL as we grow our business.”

Mr. Rossabi is a co-founder of OCOLO, LLC, a company established to provide a portal for reselling data center space. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and a board member of Recovery Point Systems, Inc., a data center and IT services provider, from October 2020 to December 2022. Mr. Rossabi was Chief Revenue Officer of TierPoint, LLC, a data center and IT services provider, from May 2017 to October 2020, and prior to that held senior positions at Digital Realty Trust, The Telx Group, TATA Communications, and other telecommunications and IT companies. He has served on the Advisory Board of Qarbon Technologies, a private company providing IT solutions, since 2022, and on the Board of Connectbase, a private company providing an IT network purchasing platform, since 2023.

Mr. Rossabi holds a Bachelor of Arts, a Juris Doctor, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

