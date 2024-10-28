Anthony Mokry Joins Cable One as Senior Vice President, Residential Services

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced that Anthony Mokry has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Residential Services.









With more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Mokry will lead the company’s marketing initiatives, focusing on the strategy development, product innovation and management of its residential customer base to drive profitable growth with a customer-first approach.

Before joining Cable One, Mokry served as Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer for Cricket Wireless, a subsidiary of AT&T. Prior to Cricket Wireless, he held various senior positions at AT&T including Vice President, Gulf States and Associate Vice President, Retail Markets.

“We are excited to welcome Tony to the team. His extensive expertise in driving revenue growth and enhancing customer experiences, coupled with his background in the telecom industry, will make him a tremendous asset,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “In today’s dynamic market, his insights into competitive strategies will be invaluable as we work to connect our customers and communities to what matters most.”

Mokry holds a bachelor’s degree in Executive Management from DePaul University.

