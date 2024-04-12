Antech’s Breakthrough AI-powered Radiology and Targeted Cancer Screening Tools Now Available, Unleashing New Chapter for Veterinary Diagnostics

AIS RapidRead and Nu.Q®cancer screening – innovative diagnostics to support veterinary professionals with faster insights

LOVELAND, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Antech, the veterinary diagnostics company focused on partnering with veterinary professionals to predict, diagnose, and monitor wellness and disease, today announced the availability of two new breakthrough innovations to mark a new chapter for veterinary diagnostics. Available now are AIS RapidRead to enable faster interpretations of radiographs and the in-house Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Test, two innovations that support clinical decision-making to improve patient outcomes.





Nefertiti Greene, President, Mars Science & Diagnostics said:

“The launch of these new diagnostic innovations underscores Antech’s commitment to empowering more effective, efficient diagnostic decision-making for better health outcomes, in support of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™.”

AIS RapidRead is a new diagnostic tool coming out of Antech’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) pipeline, providing tested and reliable rapid imaging technology meaning an image can be read in minutes instead of days or hours. Developed by 20+ board-certified radiologists and a team of data scientists focused solely on next generation animal health products, AIS RapidRead technology was trained on the world’s largest library of companion animal images, to provide veterinarians with an immediate radiology second opinion. This transformative innovation has already had over 5,000 cases reviewed during a 2023 pilot program, helping in early detection, enhancing diagnoses and managing workflows.

Lilly Ock, DVM, from VCA Animal Hospitals Urgent Care – Laguna Niguel, experienced AIS RapidRead first-hand during the pilot phase and commented:

“The AIS RapidRead option for radiographs has made such a positive impact! Not only is the nearly instantaneous report a great facet but the information it provides is priceless to me. Having the option of image review to either confirm a differential diagnosis or draw attention to something that would be otherwise overlooked, is a huge comfort to my clients and me.”

To further support veterinary professionals on their AI learning journey, Antech will be hosting two webinars on May 21 and 22, Lifting the Veil on Machine Learning in Veterinary Radiology to showcase the technology. The webinar will be offered May 21 and 22, and veterinary professionals can sign up here on Antech’s website.

Also now available is Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Test, a rapid, accurate, targeted cancer screening tool for high-risk breeds and older dogs. Nu.Q® cancer detection includes prevalent types of canine cancers enabling veterinarians and pet owners to make informed decisions about cancer care more quickly. Studies1 have shown >75% detection rates for common cancers in dogs like lymphoma and hemangiosarcoma when using Nu.Q®. As the only patient-side in-house test that provides accurate results from EDTA plasma in about six minutes, the Nu.Q® test is an aid to diagnosis that can be run in clinic by veterinary professionals during annual check-ups or regular senior wellness exams. Nu.Q® testing, run on the Element i+ analyzer, is both cost-effective and simple, requiring only 50µL of EDTA plasma from a patient.

Nu.Q® is a registered trademark of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. The Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Test is supplied under license by Belgian Volition SRL.

About Mars Science & Diagnostics and Antech

Mars Science & Diagnostics is a division of Mars Petcare, a diverse business dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Science & Diagnostics brings together the power of leading pet health science with expertise across diagnostics, data, and technology to improve outcomes in pet health. Our veterinary diagnostics business Antech spans in-house diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software and related software and support; 90+ reference laboratories around the globe; veterinary imaging and technology; education; and board-certified specialist support services. Our at-home diagnostics offering includes Wisdom Panel, the world’s most accurate pet DNA test. For 60 years, our Waltham Petcare Science Institute has been advancing science to better understand pet health.

1 Wilson-Robles, H.M., Bygott, T., Kelly, T.K. et al. Evaluation of plasma nucleosome concentrations in dogs with a variety of common cancers and in healthy dogs. BMC Vet Res 18, 329 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12917-022-03429-8

