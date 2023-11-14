Ant International Recognizes Global Partners for Their Achievements in Growth, Driven by Innovative Digitalization

- The awards program was initiated by Ant International and officiated by top industry partners in Singapore on Tuesday
- Awardees include Ant International’s global business partners, who are leaders across industries spanning retail, tourism, hospitality, O2O and marketing
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ant International, the global fintech leader dedicated to digital payment and commerce, on Tuesday presented “Partner of the Year” awards to more than a dozen of its key business partners in recognition of their achievements in growth driven by adopting innovative digital technology.
More than a dozen global brands – all market leaders across major sectors such as retail, tourism, hospitality, O2O, and marketing – received awards from Ant International in a ceremony hosted in Singapore on Tuesday, on the sideline of the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. Among the awardees were Changi Airport Group of Singapore, Daimaru Department Store of Japan, delivery services provider foodpanda and global travel platform Agoda.
The awards presented by Ant International aim to celebrate global companies that are successfully embracing digital innovation and have achieved substantial growth by adopting the latest technology products and solutions. These companies have made a big impact on industry development and have brought real benefits to consumers.
“I extend my sincere congratulations to all the winners of the awards from Ant International for their accomplishments. I firmly believe these brands will achieve even bigger growth and better product offerings in the future by leveraging the rapid pace of digital innovations,” said Yang Peng, President of Ant International.
The awardees are also Ant International’s global business partners, and they work with Ant International for businesses in the scope of at least one of the company’s four business pillars outlined in its new global strategy, which was also announced on Tuesday. The business pillars consist of Alipay+ Cross-Border Mobile Payment Service, Antom Merchant Payment Services, WorldFirst, and ANEXT Bank.
Full list of winners as below:
Best Digital Marketing Award
Daimaru Department Store, Japan
Best Business Innovation Award
LOTTE DUTY FREE, Korea
Best Brand Marketing Award
COTY, USA
Best Integrated Marketing Award
Galeria Kaufhof, Germany
Best Local Distinction Award
King Power, Thailand
Best Integrated Resort Global Partnership Award
Sands Resorts, Macao SAR, China and Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Best Duty-Free Global Partnership Award
DFS Group
Evergreen Collaboration Award
Changi Airport Group, Singapore
Top Business Growth Award
Agoda
Best Industry Innovation Award
Xsolla
Joint Value Creation Award
foodpanda
Best Impact Partner Award
T05 Technologies
Esteemed Entrepreneurial Award
KeaBabies and Maneuver Marketing
Most Inclusive Growth Award
Excellence Singapore Pte Ltd
About Ant International
Headquartered in Singapore, Ant International powers the future of global commerce with digital innovation for everyone and every business to thrive. In close collaboration with partners, we support merchants of all sizes worldwide to realize their growth aspirations through a comprehensive range of tech-driven digital payment and financial services solutions.
