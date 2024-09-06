Ant Group Unveils AI Financial Manager at Shanghai’s INCLUSION Conference

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ant Group today unveiled its AI financial manager, Maxiaocai, at the 2024 INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund in Shanghai. The AI personal financial manager can be accessed via the Alipay app and the Ant Fortune app. The launch of Maxiaocai follows the introduction of the company’s AI life assistant, Zhixiaobao, and AI Healthcare Manager at the event, highlighting Ant Group’s latest progress in applying AI technology in consumer-facing use cases.









Maxiaocai leverages Ant Group’s self-developed foundation model capabilities and partners with financial institutions to deliver expert-level, customized financial services for users. It offers tailored market insights, simplifies complex financial concepts, and provides personalized investment advice. For instance, Maxiaocai can swiftly generate visual summaries of company financial reports, highlighting key details for users, and breaking down intricate financial terms into easy-to-understand language.

“Financial products and services have traditionally demanded a high level of expertise, often making them costly and difficult to access. Today, AI can help make these services more accessible for everyone,” said Wang Jun, President of Ant Fortune. “The successful delivery of AI-driven financial services depends on a robust ecosystem involving financial institutions, service providers, and content creators. Moving forward, closer collaboration across the industry will be crucial in enhancing the accessibility of financial services.”

Ant Group has been public-testing the AI financial manager since early 2024. As of August 2024, it has attracted 70 million monthly active users, with 45% of them living in cities below the third tier. Over 200 financial institutions, including asset management companies, securities firms, financial media, and more than 15,000 financial content creators, are now connected to the platform.

“By putting users at the center, AI helps investors organize the information they need and delivers personalized services,” said Wang Xiaohang, Vice President of Ant Group, CTO of Ant Fortune and Ant Insurance. “Generative AI technology not only enhances how investors interact with financial management services but also transforms the services themselves. By leveraging AI models tailored to professional service sectors, and with the model’s powerful capabilities in general knowledge, understanding, and communication, Maxiaocai can seamlessly integrate financial products, market information, and other services on the Ant Fortune platform, making digital professional financial services accessible to all.”

