Ant Group Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Ant Group, global technology provider, has joined the Alliance. As a member of AOMedia, Ant Group will collaborate with the Alliance’s community of internet and media technology member companies to advance open standards for cutting-edge video, audio, and multimedia advancements worldwide.

As a newly welcomed member of AOMedia, Ant Group will help AOMedia explore new use cases, technical advancements, and adoption strategies that promote a more open media ecosystem.

"AOMedia is pleased to welcome Ant Group as our newest member," said AOMedia Chair Matt Frost. "Their expertise in developing digital infrastructure will be beneficial as we work to drive the rapid adoption of open web media technologies.”

Ant Group will contribute to advancing the development and adoption of high-performance video codecs, including AV1, which enables high-quality video streaming without friction. The team will also support AOMedia’s efforts in creating open audio codecs that deliver high-quality sound for modern multimedia applications.

About Ant Group

Ant Group aims to build the infrastructure and platforms to support the digital transformation of the service industry. Through continuous innovation, we strive to provide all consumers and small and micro businesses equal access to digital financial and other daily life services that are convenient, sustainable and inclusive. For more information, please visit our website at www.antgroup.com or follow us on X at @AntGroup.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery spanning video, audio, still images, and immersive technologies. Board-level members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org.

