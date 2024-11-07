Ansys and IonQ Are Bringing the Power of Quantum to the $10 Billion Dollar Computer-Aided Engineering Industry

IonQ and Ansys partner to enhance engineering simulation through advanced quantum computing

The computer-aided engineering (CAE) market can benefit from the ability of IonQ quantum computers to accelerate simulation, allowing Ansys customers to perform more complex simulations and bring better products to market faster.

New partnership aims to allow expert and non-expert users to seamlessly access the power of IonQ’s quantum computers to improve product development processes.

IonQ will use Ansys simulation solutions to design its next-generation quantum computers and quantum networks for increased scalability and performance.

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, and Ansys (Nasdaq: ANSS), have joined forces to integrate quantum computing into the $10B computer-aided engineering (CAE) industry.* Together, IonQ and Ansys aim to accelerate simulation, expand high-fidelity design exploration, and reduce product development timelines, enabling faster market entry for innovative products.

This partnership aims to make simulation accessible to both quantum experts and non-experts, with the goal of enhancing enterprise value and streamlining product development processes. Ansys solutions are used in product development across industries and account for a significant portion of all modeling and simulation in the CAE market. As IonQ’s quantum computers advance and outpace classical systems on specific tasks, integrating them with Ansys’ technology for complex simulations will open the door to new discoveries and innovations. With these advancements, Ansys will gain access to critical infrastructure to test and refine its technology in a quantum environment.

IonQ will use Ansys’ multiphysics technology — including structural, optical, photonic, and electromagnetic simulation software — to design and optimize key components for extremely scalable and performant next-generation quantum computers.

“We are excited to work with IonQ to create a new generation of quantum-based solvers that could simultaneously increase predictive accuracy and expedite simulation run time,” said Prith Banerjee, Chief Technology Officer at Ansys. “Our goal is to enable every Ansys customer to seamlessly access the power of quantum computing to accelerate innovation and get their products to market sooner. We believe that quantum computing holds tremendous benefit for the CAE market, and IonQ’s technology excels at offering solutions to complex simulation challenges that were previously out of reach for classical computers.”

“IonQ has made significant strides in demonstrating the value of quantum computing to businesses across industries, such as pharmaceuticals, finance, automotive, and aerospace,” said Ariel Braunstein, IonQ’s SVP of Products and Applications. “We believe that Ansys’ simulation software will be crucial to designing and scaling our most advanced systems. This partnership will also give IonQ broader access to the multi-billion dollar Computer-Aided Engineering market, which accounts for a substantial portion of global High-Performance Computing usage.”

IonQ also works with enterprise customers such as Airbus and Hyundai Motor to incorporate quantum solutions into their industries. To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

