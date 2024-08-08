Answerthink® Achieves GROW With SAP Designation

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Answerthink, a Hackett Group company (NASDAQ: HCKT), today announced it has achieved the GROW With SAP designation. The GROW With SAP offering helps midsize companies adopt cloud ERP. This offering provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community, and learning opportunities to help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.





Answerthink has fulfilled SAP’s strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW With SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.

“Achieving this new designation of GROW With SAP is not just a milestone, but a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and empowering our clients to thrive with cloud ERP,” remarked Michael Greene, principal, and SAP business applications practice lead.

GROW With SAP is a ready-to-run cloud ERP solution combining proven services, tools, and methodologies designed to help customers successfully adopt cloud ERP quickly and reliably.

Simplify everyday work with embedded collaboration and AI.

and AI. Grow your business and scale sustainably with ESG transparency and vital metrics.

Future proof your business with continuous updates and the latest innovations.

“As an SAP partner for more than 25 years, our mission is to deliver world-class customer service based on proven best practices and deep industry expertise. We could not achieve this distinction without SAP’s continuous collaboration and support,” said John McGrath, principal and managing director, Answerthink.

GROW With SAP is underpinned by its predictable, cost effective and rapid implementation and the ability to continue to scale into the future.

About Answerthink

Answerthink, a division of The Hackett Group®, is an SAP platinum partner that develops and offers partner solutions such as industry specific software, analytics, mobility, cloud, services, training, and support. It also uses SAP technologies like SAP S/4HANA® to implement efficient and composable solutions for the digital transformation of intelligent enterprises. By leveraging the best practices database of The Hackett Group, Answerthink helps businesses that use SAP technology improve performance and maximize returns on investments. www.answerthink.com.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an IP-based, Gen AI strategic consulting and executive advisory firm that enables Digital World Class® performance. Using AI XPLR™ – our AI assessment platform – our experienced professionals guide organizations to harness the power of Gen AI to digitally transform their operations and achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results, allowing us to be key architects of their Gen AI journey.

Our expertise is grounded in unparalleled best practices insights from benchmarking the world’s leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 55% of the FTSE 100 – and are delivered leveraging our Digital Transformation Platform, Hackett Connect™ and Quantum Leap®.

For more information on The Hackett Group, visit: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/ or email media@thehackettgroup.com.

