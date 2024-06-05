AnswerRocket Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to AnswerRocket to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AnswerRocket, a leader in GenAI-powered analytics, today announced the availability of AnswerRocket in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. AnswerRocket customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.









Empowering Decision-Makers with Conversational GenAI Analytics

The need for data-driven insights has never been greater, yet many enterprises are held back by low data literacy and a scarcity of analytics expertise. Leveraging the latest in generative AI technology, AnswerRocket’s GenAI analytics platform transforms how enterprises interact with data, making advanced analytics and insights accessible to all levels of an organization. Max, the platform’s chat-based AI analytics assistant, enables users to engage with data intuitively – asking questions and receiving insights as if conversing with a colleague. This approach simplifies complex data analysis, allowing for the extraction of deep insights with minimal effort.

Accelerating Development of Custom GenAI Analysts

Skill Studio is a revolutionary feature within the AnswerRocket platform that helps extend the capabilities of Max. Skill Studio’s low-code environment enables data scientists, analysts, and developers to rapidly develop custom GenAI analytics assistants for specific business analysis tasks. This end-to-end solution speeds up the creation, testing, and deployment of custom analytics Skills, expanding Max’s ability to provide various data analyses on demand. Users benefit from Max’s extensive suite of out-of-the-box Skills, including driver analysis, trend analysis, market share analysis, and dimension breakouts to give users deeper insights into their business performance.

Seamless Scalability with Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

The integration of AnswerRocket with Microsoft Azure enables the platform to scale dynamically, accommodate massive datasets, and deliver real-time analytics performance that meets the demands of even the largest enterprises.

“Launching AnswerRocket on Azure Marketplace is an important milestone for us,” said Alon Goren, CEO of AnswerRocket. “This collaboration enables us to provide Microsoft customers with robust, scalable solutions for data analysis that complement their Microsoft Azure investments. We are excited to see how our users leverage the power of AnswerRocket combined with Azure to transform their data into meaningful business insights.”

“Microsoft welcomes AnswerRocket to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like AnswerRocket help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About AnswerRocket

Founded in 2013, AnswerRocket is a generative AI analytics platform for data exploration, analysis, and insights discovery. It allows enterprises to monitor key metrics, identify performance drivers, and detect critical issues within seconds. Users can chat with Max–an AI assistant for data analysis–to get narrative answers, insights, and visualizations on their proprietary data. Additionally, AnswerRocket empowers data science teams to operationalize their models throughout the enterprise. Companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cereal Partners Worldwide, Beam Suntory, Coty, EMC Insurance, Hi-Rez Studios, and National Beverage Corporation depend on AnswerRocket to increase their speed to insights.

