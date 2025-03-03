AnswerRocket Launches Enterprise AI Consulting Division with Key Leadership Appointments

Dedicated Consulting Practice Tackles Enterprise AI Implementation Challenges

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnswerRocket, a pioneer in enterprise AI solutions since 2013, announced the launch of its new Enterprise AI Consulting Division and two strategic leadership appointments to help organizations achieve measurable business transformation through AI. AnswerRocket’s new division will help enterprises rapidly understand, pilot and implement AI initiatives, enabling meaningful transformation and real ROI.

Meeting Enterprise Demand for AI Value

“Building on a decade of successfully deploying AI solutions in complex enterprises, we're launching a dedicated consulting capability with a proven approach to AI transformation that combines deep domain expertise with specialized AI capabilities,” said Alon Goren, CEO of AnswerRocket. “This new division will help more organizations bridge the gap between AI experimentation and business value.”

Despite significant investments in AI initiatives, organizations face persistent challenges in deploying, scaling, and realizing measurable returns from AI. Common obstacles include data complexities, infrastructure integration, and the need for specialized expertise to develop and maintain enterprise-grade AI solutions. AnswerRocket is uniquely positioned with the experience and tools to help enterprises move past these obstacles, having supported successful AI implementations at companies like AB InBev, Kantar, Suntory Global Spirits, and Cereal Partners Worldwide (a joint venture between General Mills and Nestlé).

Dr. Ed Dobbles, Chief Analytics Officer at Overproof, who previously led analytics at Diageo, H&R Block, and Best Buy, knows firsthand how challenging these transformation initiatives can be. “AnswerRocket stands out because they deliver enterprise AI that actually works. They take the time to listen, understand challenges, and build solutions that enhance workflows rather than disrupt them—ultimately generating actionable insights that directly impact the bottom line.”

Strategic Leadership Appointments

To lead the new consulting division, AnswerRocket has appointed two veteran technology leaders:

Dan O'Keefe joins as Managing Director, bringing extensive experience scaling enterprise technology practices. At Aspirent (acquired by NTT DATA Services), he served as Chief Revenue Officer and Board Member, leading data analytics and management consulting initiatives. His executive background includes leadership roles at Booz & Company, Daugherty Business Solutions, KPMG, and Accenture.

Jim Johnson joins as Managing Partner of AI Solutions and Consulting. At NTT DATA Services, he served as Vice President of AI and Data Solutions, and previously as Senior Client Partner at Aspirent. A former partner with Accenture and senior leader at Daugherty Business Solutions, he brings two decades of experience developing transformative AI solutions for Fortune 1000 clients.

Enterprise AI Solutions and Expertise

The new consulting division addresses the full spectrum of enterprise AI challenges, from strategy through implementation and ongoing evolution. AnswerRocket's approach is built on lessons learned by implementing AI solutions in various industries, including consumer goods, retail, healthcare, and financial services.

Enterprise AI Strategy and Advisory

Data Architecture, Modeling, and Engineering

AI Solution Delivery

AI Solution Deployment and Adoption

AI Solution Evolution and Support

The company's deep expertise and proven solutions address common AI obstacles such as scaling, testing, hallucination prevention, orchestration, and integration with existing technology stacks. Through its proprietary Max AI platform and proven frameworks, AnswerRocket enables rapid deployment of enterprise-grade solutions.

AnswerRocket at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

AnswerRocket is a platinum sponsor of the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, taking place in Orlando, FL, from March 3-5, 2025. The company will be showcasing its solutions at Booth #1203. CTO and Co-founder Mike Finley will join Dr. Ed Dobbles in a featured session titled "Your Board Demands AI ROI: Why RAG Alone Won't Deliver (And What Will)" to explore how leading companies are evolving beyond basic AI search to deliver measurable business impact.

About AnswerRocket

Founded in 2013, AnswerRocket is an enterprise AI solutions company that helps organizations achieve measurable results through AI transformation. The company provides end-to-end services including AI strategy and advisory, data architecture and engineering, custom AI solution development, operationalization and adoption support, and ongoing evolution of AI implementations. The company's proprietary frameworks and accelerators–including its agentic AI platform, Max AI–enable rapid development of enterprise-grade AI solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure. For more information, visit www.answerrocket.com.

