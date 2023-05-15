<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Answering Evolving Work Trends: Lenovo Unleashes Digital Workplace Solutions to Boost Employee Experience and Increase Productivity

Hybrid work styles preferred by employees create security and other workplace challenges that distract leaders from the core business 

  • End-to-end Lenovo support, guidance and managed services create competitive advantages from hybrid workforce/workplace challenges
  • Lenovo DWS is designed to help companies migrate to modern technologies that improve operational cost, enhance productivity, and leverage intelligent security

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At a time when companies are struggling to find customized technologies to address their unique business requirements, Lenovo Solutions and Services Group (SSG) is launching Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), a new managed services portfolio of intelligent tools and systems. DWS delivers work-related technology, security, efficiency, and employee satisfaction so that executives can deliver on key performance outcomes.


According to the latest business research by Lenovo1, nine out of ten (90%) CIOs say they are often asked to make business decisions beyond technology adoption. Gaining traction are people-focused challenges like:

  • Managing remote workforces (59%)
  • Talent acquisition/retention (59%)
  • Managing global teams (58%)
  • Diversity, equity, and inclusion (55%)

As organizations adapt to the evolving landscape of hybrid work, Lenovo is committed to providing innovative solutions to address their unique challenges,” said Raghav Raghunathan, General Manager Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions. “DWS leverages our internal capabilities and extensive partner ecosystem to empower enterprises with advanced technology to optimize productivity, enhance security, and create a seamless employee experience in the digital workplace.”

Lenovo DWS helps organizations gain a competitive edge faster by relying on Lenovo managed services that provide tailorable work habitats that are people-focused and tooled to answer top business concerns.

The portfolio reaches across IT environments to meet businesses where they are in their transformation journey with a full catalog of flexible, end-to-end services:

Digital workplace advisory services – Diagnose and design end user hardware and software landscapes to improve productivity and the user experience

Productivity enhancing applications – Deploy best of class solutions, back-end authentications integrated and managed, with a pre-packaged suite of fully integrated apps that help maximize efficiency

Comprehensive Intelligent Device Management – Coordinate, consolidate and improve device infrastructure management, including Next-gen IoT devices and BYOD integrations, to free teams for other priority tasks

Personalized Service – Rest easy with integrated employee-level support for devices and applications, including pre-emptive support, automation, and self-serve

Robust Security – Protect critical assets and prevent business interruptions with implementation and ongoing management of best-of-breed security solutions

Visit Lenovo Tech Today to learn more about how DWS streamlines and optimizes remote, hybrid, and onsite work environments. And stream a virtual discussion on the capabilities, benefits and versatility of Lenovo DWS beginning May 18.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 82,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more, visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

