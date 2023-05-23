Anser Advisory Acquisition of Digital Twin Leader, Gafcon Digital, Creates a Comprehensive Physical and Digital Building Lifecycle Support Offering

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–Anser Advisory, the 14th largest program management firm according to ENR, the second fastest growing AE firm according to Zweig Group, and an Energage Top Workplaces USA organization, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Gafcon Digital, the world’s leading software-agnostic systems digital model integrator for building and infrastructure owners. The combination of Anser Advisory’s broad suite of core competencies and Gafcon Digital’s digital twin solutions delivers the benefits of digitalization throughout the entire building lifecycle to owners of critical infrastructure assets and projects.

“This is an exciting addition to the Anser Advisory organization that adds new expertise in the planning, configuration, and implementation of digital twins,” noted Bryan Carruthers, Anser Advisory Chief Executive Officer. “The Gafcon Digital team is a cross-disciplined lineup of specialists who successfully integrate processes, people, and technologies. They focus on creating a digital thread from planning to construction and operations of built assets from an owner’s perspective and meeting the owner’s designated use case, whether creating BIM standards or minimizing the impact of their built assets on the environment. We believe the combination of Anser Advisory and Gafcon Digital will be a game-changing advantage for owners of mission-critical infrastructure and capital programs and projects.”

The combined capabilities of Gafcon Digital and Anser Advisory allow clients to fully realize and apply the benefits of the digitization movement within the fourth industrial revolution. Adding Gafcon Digital directly enhances Anser Advisory’s capability to deliver technology as a solution to its core customer markets.

Anser Advisory’s Chief Innovation Officer Leigh Valudes said, “Building and infrastructure owners must change how they plan, design, construct, and operate their assets to take full advantage of the newest and most powerful technologies in the market. Many of our clients have found themselves stuck with multiple independent software systems that do not talk to one another. Our combined capability and technology advisory synthesizes all software and hardware inputs into a monolithic living digital model.”

“We are excited by the opportunities for growth that result from our acquisition by Anser Advisory. We formed this business to support owners’ adoption of a digital building lifecycle and established a team to support the foundational activities. Our activities as a digital twin systems integrator across the multiple technologies and disciplines required for success can now leverage the broader set of capabilities that Anser offers as an advisory, compliance, and project management consulting firm,” commented Gafcon Digital Chief Executive Officer John Turner.

Lewis Ringelman served as legal advisor to Anser Advisory on the transaction. CohnReznick and BDO served as financial and tax advisors to Anser Advisory. Advising Gafcon Digital on the transaction was Environmental Financial Consulting Group, a leading advisor to AEC firms.

About Anser Advisory

Anser Advisory is an ENR Top 50 Program Management firm and Great Place to Work ® designated 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ firm. Anser Advisory specializes in consulting services that include deep subject matter expertise across project, program, and agency construction management, program controls, acquisition and procurement management, security consulting, enterprise technology management, and training solutions. Anser Advisory professionals support civil, social, and utility infrastructure, as well as federal intelligence and defense clients. Anser Advisory is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. For more information, please visit www.anseradvisory.com.

ALASKA | CALIFORNIA | COLORADO | FLORIDA | ILLINOIS | MARYLAND | MASSACHUSETTS | NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | NORTH CAROLINA | OHIO | PENNSYLVANIA | TEXAS | VIRGINIA

About Gafcon Digital

Gafcon Digital is the world’s leading software-agnostic systems integrator for building owners. It works exclusively with change agents looking to transform their real estate portfolios through digital transformation. With foundational leadership in design, construction, and digital twin technology, Gafcon Digital has the knowledge to successfully integrate the many disciplinary components required to deliver the benefits of digitalization from planning through construction and operation. www.gafcondigital.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 220 transactions, representing approximately $27 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

Contacts

Gafcon Digital

Maureen Robusto



marketing@gafcondigital.com

Anser Advisory and other inquiries

Juliana Lee



corporatecommunication@anseradvisory.com