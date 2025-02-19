Anrok Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Fastest Growing Products

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestSoftware2025--Anrok, the global sales tax platform for modern companies, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards, as the fastest growing Sales Tax and VAT Compliance solution. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​

Receiving this Best Software Award recognition validates Anrok’s mission to give modern companies full visibility and control of their sales tax worldwide—enabling them to enter markets faster.

Michelle Valentine, CEO, notes, “Modern companies are building the future at an unprecedented pace. They're launching groundbreaking products, pioneering new business models, and reaching global audiences instantly. By trusting our team at Anrok to navigate the complexities of tax compliance and financial risk, they're free to focus on what they do best—transforming industries and driving innovation forward.”

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Anrok

Anrok puts modern companies in control of sales tax and VAT risk worldwide. Built for digital-first businesses, Anrok automates compliance across borders, eliminating the tax complexities that slow global growth.

