Anrok announces Series B participation from Intuit Ventures

The company shares that Intuit invested in last month’s $30M round





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anrok, the global sales tax platform for software companies, shared today that Intuit Ventures has participated in its Series B funding round. Khosla Ventures was the lead investor in the round, announced last month.

“Tax compliance is a complex and inevitable challenge for every business, including the many startups and scaleups that use Intuit’s products. Intuit Ventures is a natural partner and investor for Anrok,” said Michelle Valentine, Anrok’s co-founder and CEO. “We are excited to work with Intuit to better serve the needs of our shared customers across the globe.”

Anrok manages sales tax compliance for hundreds of software companies with an all-in-one platform for monitoring, calculating, collecting, and filing taxes. Anrok integrates with billing tools like Intuit’s popular QuickBooks platform to automate the complex work of complying with different sales tax and VAT regulations across states and countries.

In the past year, the company has expanded its platform with a reconciliation tool, an easier way to manage tax-exempt customers, and support for VAT and GST compliance in every country that taxes software or digital products.

“Intuit has been helping small businesses with their overall financial compliance for decades, but sales tax is a particularly challenging problem for software companies and distributed teams.” said Adam Coccari, Managing Director at Intuit Ventures. “Anrok is solving a major pain point for our customers and we’re proud to support them in building a modern platform to manage global sales tax and VAT compliance.”

The Anrok integration with QuickBooks is available today at www.anrok.com.

About Anrok:

Anrok is the global sales tax platform for software and digital products. From startups to the enterprise, modern finance teams choose Anrok for monitoring their exposure, calculating and collecting the right tax, filing and remittance, and reporting for audit-readiness—all in one unified platform.

Anrok is trusted by leading software companies like Anthropic, Gem, Notion, Vanta, and Zip. Based in San Francisco, CA, Anrok has raised $55M from the world’s top investors—including Khosla Ventures, Index Ventures, and Sequoia Capital. Learn more at anrok.com.

Contacts

press@anrok.com